GBM Sports announces multi-fight talkSPORT broadcast deal

GBM Sports, the new promotional force in boxing, and national broadcaster talkSPORT today announced a multi-fight agreement that will see talkSPORT’s boxing YouTube channel live stream GBM Sports’ Championship boxing events.

The first event will be broadcast in early 2024 starting in Sheffield, followed by further regular shows in key cities around the country where GBM Sports will be breaking new ground.

GBM Sports has seen a remarkable pace of growth since its inception in 2022 with its debut event at the Magna Centre in Rotherham. Five further sold-out shows followed and each has been highly acclaimed for its innovative in-arena production, top quality fights and dynamic atmosphere.

The last show in early October was the inaugural event to be held at the stunning brand new Canon Medical Arena – the new home of the Sheffield Sharks and Hatters basketball teams – and was GBM Sports’ biggest and most impressive event yet.

talkSPORT partnered with GBM Sports for the event and live-streamed an exciting night of action that saw Emma Dolan defend her Commonwealth Super-Flyweight title against Nicola Hopewell in a pulsating fight, plus GBM Sports’ roster of top prospects including Nohman Hussain, Naphtali Nembhard, Faraqat Ali and Joe Hayden all record wins.

New star signing, six-time National Champion, MyKyle Ahmed, jointly-managed with former Two-Time World Champion Billy Joe Saunders, was also announced on the night and will soon make his long awaited pro-debut on a GBM Sports show.

Following a hugely successful night and building upon that initial broadcast partnership, GBM Sports and talkSPORT have taken it a step further to consolidate a longer term deal.

Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to agree this deal with talkSPORT for our events to be live streamed on its boxing YouTube channel. talkSPORT is the world’s largest sports radio network and the coverage and content dedicated to boxing on digital, social and online is immense, so our boxers will benefit massively from this. For GBM Sports, this is a landmark moment for the brand, team, and boxers, and we can’t wait to get going on the first event. We’ve got some really great events, fights and ideas that will take GBM Sports to the next level.”

Jamie Sanderson, Director of Video and Social Media at talkSPORT, comments: “This a landmark deal for talkSPORT, demonstrating we’re more than just a radio station; we’re truly a sports network, with live sport broadcast across our channels. Our boxing YouTube channel is innovating the way the sport is covered digitally. We’ve had a month of unprecedented growth in October, with die-hard sports fans knowing exactly where to come for a slice of the action. Through this partnership with GBM sports, we’re proving we really are the home of boxing.”