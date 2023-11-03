Ajagba vs Goodall: Boxers ready to go ahead of ESPN+ clash

Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) is set to face upset-minded Australian Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight attraction this Saturday, Nov. 4 at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Ajagba and Goodall fought as amateurs, with Goodall earning a decision in the semifinals of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Nearly 10 years later, the two are ready to settle the score in a fight that could propel the winner towards an eventual title opportunity.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mexican banger Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KOs).

Ajagba-Goodall and Muratalla-Torres headline a loaded bill streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The ESPN+-streamed action includes the Top Rank debut of heavyweight Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs), who takes on Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round fight, as well as a junior lightweight showdown between unbeaten standouts Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) and William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs)

The undercard will also feature an all-Mexico junior welterweight showdown between rising unbeaten contender Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KOs) and Luis Hernandez (23-3, 20 KOs) and a home region appearance by Carson city-born lightweight Christian Avalos (0-1-2), who faces Estevan Partida (1-1-1) in a four-rounder.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Efe Ajagba

“The ‘Silent Roller’ is my nickname, so I’m going to come out as a beast in the fight. I’m silent outside, but in the ring, I’m a different guy.”

“This fight means a lot to me. For me, this fight is going to get me closer to a world title fight. So, after this fight, we’ll see where we go from there.”

“We sparred each other a long time ago. And I lost to him in the Commonwealth Games in 2014. So, that’s the guy I lost to. This fight will be a rematch for me. This fight means a lot to me because of that loss.”

“I’m going to come as beast in the ring. I’m going to come with everything, the training, the sparring, everything I did. I’ve been knocking people out in sparring. I’m going to put all of that in the fight.”

Joe Goodall

“This is a big clash Saturday night. Efe Ajagba is a tough fighter. I believe I’m up there with the top fighters in the world. It’s no secret that with the WBC Silver title on the line, the winner may get a world title shot. Being the winner of this means everything to me.”

“Without giving away too much, his only loss was to Frank Sanchez. I watched that fight. Frank’s movement was pretty good in that fight. I don’t want to say that I’ll copy him, but there are some things in that fight that I can implement. But once again, we’ve sparred before. We know each other well. So, it’s about executing the plan on fight night.”

Raymond Muratalla

“It’s a huge opportunity for me. Come Saturday night, I’m going to show out again, and it’s going to get me close to that title shot that I’ve been wanting.”

“It’s going to be another great performance. Every fight I’m learning and learning and working on my craft. Come Saturday night, it’s going to be another hell of a show, and it’s going to be a great night for me.”

“Hopefully, this gets me to a title fight. That’s what I want. That’s what I’ve been wanting. Hopefully, a victory on Saturday night gets me closer and closer.”

Diego Torres

“I feel very happy. I’m very motivated because this is my first fight on a card like this as a co-main event fighter. I’m very excited, and I’m very eager to step into the ring.”

“I want people to get to know Diego ‘Azabache’ Torres. This is my coming out party. I came to do an excellent job. We had a very good camp, and I’m very ready for the fight.”

“I took this fight because I know that Raymond is a very good fighter. I like challenges, and I want a career that people will remember. I’m a courageous person, and I’m ready. I like challenges. And to be a world champion, I have to face the best, and Raymond is one of the best. So, he is in my path to a world title shot.”

Brandon Moore

“This is exciting because I’m with Top Rank now. It feels like I’m in the NBA right now. I get to walk around, and people ask me who I am. For the first time, I got to meet all the people behind the scenes. It’s really fun.”

“In 12 or 24 months, I want to be fighting the big fights. Top Rank has all the heavyweights. There are heavyweights on this card. So, I’ve got these next 12 or 24 months, and I see myself fighting for a world title. I’m going to be winning a world title, honestly.”

Christian Avalos

“I feel great. This is surreal for me. It’s really exciting. This is my fourth pro bout, and I’ve been wanting to fight in my hometown in front of my friends, family and supporters. It’s just up the road, so it’s nothing new to me. It’s just another day.”