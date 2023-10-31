Ryan Martin makes successful return with second round win

This past Saturday, super lightweight Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (26-2, 16 KOs) made a successful return to the ring in extraordinary fashion.

He delivered a second-round knockout over the tough challenger Rogelio “Hercules” Jun Doliguez (25-6-2, 19 KOs). The scheduled eight-round bout took place at the Lum Color Center in Ontario, California, under the promotional banner of Elite Boxing USA.

After being absent from the ring for over a year, Martin shook off the rust and showcased his raw talent from the opening bell. Round one saw Martin battering Doliguez with a plethora of hard, precise punches, mostly left and right hooks, and straight right crosses.

The electrifying moment came in the second round when Martin unleashed a vicious left hook to the body, sending Doliguez to the canvas. Doliguez was unable to make the ten-count, resulting in a sensational second-round knockout victory for Martin.

“I’ve been away from the ring for too long, but this win is a testament to all the hard work my team and I have put in,” said Ryan Martin as he shared his emotions following the incredible victory. “I knew when I hit him with that liver shot, he wasn’t going to get up. I feel strong and rejuvenated.”

“This is a momentous victory for ‘Blue Chip’ and the entire team,” stated Brandon Stump, President of CTB Athletics and Martin’s manager. “We know he has the talent to be a world champion, and he proved he’s ready against a tough opponent. Fans haven’t seen the best version of Ryan Martin. He hasn’t seen his best day yet. The future is bright, and we’re ready for whatever comes next.”

“I want to thank my team for all the support they’ve given me throughout my time off,” concluded Martin. “I’m back, and I’m ready to make a run to a world title fight.”