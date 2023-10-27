‘Lazy’ Floyd Mayweather opponent in no shape to fight in six weeks

Floyd Mayweather is considering a return to Showtime for a final bow, but his first-reported opponent will not be in the opposite corner.

A tsunami of whispers began doing the rounds that Mayweather would face Mikey Garcia on December 9. The exhibition would be broadcast on the finale of Showtime’s last-ever boxing event.

However, even when the news broke, WBN believed Showtime would have bigger fish to fry. If executives at Showtime wanted to go out with a bang, there would only be one fight to make.

That would be Mayweather against Manny Pacquiao in a rematch. World Boxing News wrote about it, and before long, Pacquiao confirmed contact with Floyd.

The Filipino superstar then stated he would need a week or two to give fans any updates. But with time running out to make a December 9 date, both sides would have to move quickly.

Pacquiao is back in training ahead of a run for the Olympic Games in 2024. He will learn his fate on the ambitious attempt around the New Year.

Floyd Mayweather on Showtime

In the meantime, the door is ajar for Mayweather and Pacquiao to trade blows in a farewell to the 37-year-running boxing network. It would be the perfect ending.

Regarding Garcia, he’s just ticking over in the gym after admitting he’d gotten lazy after retiring for the second time.

“Rumors like that [are just rumors]. I’m just here to work out a little bit. I was getting too lazy. But I wanted to come back to the gym a little bit and lose a little bit of weight.

Garcia rumors

“I wanted to get in shape for some time for some of my younger fighters. If I did, maybe I could do something or motivate them here,” Garcia told ES News.

“They say anything. But people make anything to get clicks. They get the likes, the hits, and the clicks. I wonder how they started. You know, who started it?

“I think I know who was the first one that I saw online. I know him personally, but he must have from what I heard him. He interpreted you [Elie Seckbach] and I speaking here a week ago after my training.

“He then gives his opinion. But then somebody else hears him and takes it another step. It’s like a telephone. It’s like a game of telephone.

“I’m here to work out a little bit, and that’s, but nothing [like that]. I don’t have any plans of fighting or anything like that. But if they did call me, then we can have, we can have that conversation.”

Even if Garcia trained for hours each day for the next six weeks, it would be doubtful he’d get himself in good enough shape for Mayweather.

An eight-round bout would be a stretch despite only being an exhibition. Pacquiao, who is always in shape, would be a better option.

