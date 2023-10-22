Jack Turner shines bright on Catterall vs Linares bill in Liverpool

Liverpool’s Jack Turner made a play for a contract with Matchroom Boxing as the super-flyweight scored his third successive first-round knockout.

The 21-year-old from Croxteth added to a pair of Dubai victories earlier this year to further his reputation in the British ranks.

Liverpool boxer Jack Turner impresses

Turner came out of the blocks fast and wanted to impress the watching Eddie Hearn. His wild swings were understandable, as Turner knew he could hurt the more experienced Adam Yahaya at will.

And so it proved. Turner landed a flurry of shots after two knockdowns were ruled pushes. It was clear Yahaya wanted none of Turner’s relentless pressure.

Gaining the win in 147 seconds, ‘El Terrier’ then called on Hearn to sign him and said everyone in the super-flyweight division was ‘getting it’ in the future.

Furthermore, Turner landed 23 of 42 power punches. 55% [11 of them] to Yahaya’s body en route to notching his early triumph.

Catterall vs Linares results:

Khaleel Majid TKO6 over Tom Farrell

Majid landed half of his power punches. 57% of his landed power punches were to Farrell’s body. The 61 body punches Majid landed sent Farrell to the canvas once in the fifth round and twice in the sixth round.

Reece Bellotti TKO8 over Aqib Fiaz

Despite losing, Fiaz landed 50% of his power punches. However, he didn’t throw enough. Bellotti threw 121 more and landed 29 more power punches.

Fiaz frequently backed into the ropes and tried to tie up while Belliotti kept throwing punches. In the fight’s final round, Bellotti landed 26 of 49 [53%] power punches.

Sam Gilley UD12 over Louis Greene

In an entertaining scrap for the British Junior Middleweight Title, Sam Gilley used good combination punching to take the title from Louis Greene.

In the end, Gilley was 157 of 546, 29% in total punches compared to 116 of 432, 27% for Greene. Gilley held a 106 to 83 connect advantage in power punches. It included a left hook to the body that scored a knockdown.

Peter McGrail UD10 over Fran Mendoza

McGrail averaged 5 landed jabs and 12 power punches per round to Mendoza’s 3 and 9. From the seventh round on, McGrail out-landed Mendoza 83-50. McGrail landed 54 body punches to Mendoza’s 10.

El Gato

Jack Catterall UD12 over Jorge Linares

Catterall threw almost twice as many jabs [233] as power punches [157], and his jabs landed total (71) nearly equaled his power punches landed total [78].

In addition, Catterall threw 90 jabs over the first six rounds. Once he established a lead on the scorecards, he leaned on his jab to control the rest of the fight, throwing 143 over the last six rounds.

The night’s downside was that only a few hundred stayed around for the Matchroom main event despite a multi-time world champion being involved.

Hearn’s criticism of the Buatsi vs Azeez situation became more of a head-scratcher as the Liverpool Arena was virtually empty when Catterall and Linares traded blows.

The fact that Jack Turner and Peter McGrail were on the bill was probably the only reason the event could go ahead.

According to Hearn, Turner sold over a thousand tickets for a show that was half closed off.

