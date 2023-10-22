Isaac Chamberlains beats Mikael Lawal for domestic double

Isaac Chamberlain became the new British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion against a previously undefeated champion, Mikael Lawal.

He won a dominant unanimous decision victory [119-111, 118-111, 118-111] at the historic York Hall, Bethnal Green and live on Sky Sports.

The Brixton native commanded the fight for the whole 12 rounds, rendering a dangerous opponent in Lawal totally ineffectual in his attempts to turn the fight into an ugly brawl where Lawal’s savage power would make the difference. However, at both long range and close, Chamberlain showed his quality and intelligence to make the fight exactly what he wanted it to be.

Chamberlain established his jab successfully and managed the range of the fight from the very first bell, leaving Lawal unable to find the opportunity to effectively apply his knockout-power. Chamberlain also dominated the physical battle of the fight, pushing Lawal in the clinch and tiring Lawal out to sap him of his devastating power.

Lawal kept pushing until the final bell, growing into the fight in the final few rounds while many others would have given up after Chamberlain’s total early dominance. However, Chamberlain perfectly managed the closing stages to take victory, not taking a single unnecessary risk at any moment of the 36 minutes of the fight.

Isaac Chamberlain has only lost in close fights to future World Champions, and tonight showed himself to still be one of the very best in the stacked British Cruiserweight division, and stamped himself firmly into any conversation about the best at 200lbs on these shores. Wherever he goes next, his boxing ability cannot be overlooked by any potential opponent.

Isaac Chamberlain said to Sky Sports after the fight: “I didn’t have the best amateur career, I had nine fights, they chucked me in the deep end and I kept going. When I was younger I had low self-esteem, but I said I believe in the ability I have. Even though I had niggles coming to this fight, I said ‘it’s now or never’. All the fights that are there now – let’s make them happen.”

Chamberlain vs Lawal Results:

Isaac Chamberlain Def. Mikael Lawal – UD (119-111, 118-111, 118-111)

Sam Gilley Def. Louis Greene – UD (117-110, 118-110, 166-111)

Joe Laws Def. Michael Hennessy Jr – PTS (77-75)

Karriss Artingstall Def. Vanessa Bradford – RTD Rd 2 (2:00)

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.