Examining the Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis rematch chances

‘King Ry’ Ryan Garcia has this week called out Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for a rematch. Back in April, Tank stopped Garcia in the seventh round of what was by many metrics one of the biggest fights of the year for boxing.

Garcia’s social media post simply read, ‘let’s run it back’ and Ryan’s promoter, six-weight class world champion Oscar de la Hoya has already weighed in on his cash cow’s callout.

Let’s take a look back at that fight in April and see what the case could be for a rematch to come to fruition as well as the schedules of both fighters and what the likely outcome is.

Tank predicted a seventh-round knockout ahead of the fight with Garcia and he duly delivered that night back in April.

The Floyd Mayweather protege looked calm and collected throughout the first four rounds, barely throwing either hand out to match Garcia’s flurry of largely ineffective activity. Those familiar with Tank’s style, however, knew the playbook and that slow starts for Gervonta David simply mean he’s getting his range.

Sure enough in round two, Garcia blends his lightning hand speed with somewhat reckless forward pressure and gets sat down by an inch-perfect counter. The TikTok and Instagram star beats the count but the atmosphere changed and the first foreboding signs had shown themselves.

Rounds three through six see Garcia’s forward motion blitz continue to decreasing effect as Tank further establishes range and timing; the skill gap between the two becomes more and more clear with Tank’s milimetre-perfect counters landing one after another.

Sure enough in the seventh round came the most withering of body shots to Garcia’s right abdomen in the centre of the ring and Garcia couldn’t beat the count.

After the fight, Garcia said “He just caught me with a good shot, I don’t want to make no excuses in here I just couldn’t recover and that’s it.

“He caught me with a good body shot, snuck underneath and he caught me good.”

Asked what he might have done differently, Garcia told the fans in attendance and around the world,: “I should have pressured him a little bit more. I was giving him a little too much respect. I think that was my downfall.”

Tank was in fact ahead on all judges’ scorecards at the time of the fight’s stoppage so Garcia’s volume approach just wasnt landing the way he may have hoped.

The ensuing months have been dominated by other standout boxing fights while Garcia and Tank recuperated and prepared for their next bouts and this is where the Twittersphere enters the arena fuelling talks of a rematch.

In a tweet showing Gervonta in a hard sparring session last week, fans decided to chime in, commenting that Garcia would have the upper hand in a rematch.

Tank then tagged Garcia in the reply, ‘do you agree?’ to which Garcia responded ‘Let’s run it back.’

Reading the comments, it’s hard to believe that so many fans, of which Garcia has millions, can be so one-eyed to think that he has even a good chance of beating Davis, let alone being the clear favourite in a rematch.

Besides, Garcia has other fish to fry first. The 23-1 social media star, he faces Oscar Duarte in what should be considered a tune-up fight on December 2nd.

The 26–1-1 Duarte doesn’t possess Garcia’s skills, speed or ringmanship however the American does pack a mean body punch.

Should Garcia still be living in his head following Tank’s blow in April, Duarte, who will be coming guns blazing for the chance of an upset win against such a high profile opponent, could cause a massive upset.

Bettors willing to take a punt on Duarte can visit top sportsbooks available in New Jersey.

But should Garcia take the W on December 2nd, other options will also likely present themselves, including a potential tout with WBO 140lb champion Teofimo Lopez.

He could also potentially wait out and get the winner from the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis contest for the WBC title as and when he chooses.

The problem for Garcia is that as a legitimate boxing contest, there doesn’t seem to be a hell of a lot of promise for taking the Tank fight for the second time. It’s unlikely that Garcia will have developed a sufficient style reboot and acumen alteration to outscore of land dangerously on Tank, especially if the latter remains as dedicated and active as he intends to.

On the other hand, the first contest earned Ryan around $30m meaning a rematch would bring in the same if not more and solidifying generational money.

On the Tank side of the equation, it’s really unclear as to who the champ wants next. One half of his training team, Calvin Ford, recently told The Rize podcast:

“Right now, something big is coming. I can tell you that. It’s quiet for a reason. They’re trying to seal the deal. It’s gonna make the world turn.”

Davis recently told the world that he was eyeing a comeback at the beginning of next year as he gets some elements of his personal life in order.

The potential candidates for a WBA 135lb fight would be Vasily Lomachenko,Isaac Cruz, William Zepeda, Frank Martin, and Floyd Schofield.

No prizes for guessing which of these would be the money fight for all parties. Lomachenko, the Olympic gold medal winner, barely lost to Devin Haney in their matchup earlier this year and with Haney’s schedule otherwise engaged for the foreseeable, Lomachenko vs Davis seems like it would fit the bill as to what Ford was hinting at.

Zepeda is an interesting potential fight; the rising star has proven himself in several marquee wins albeit against significantly easier challenges than the formidable Davis. What exactly Tank gets out of this fght is unclear though, it feels like Tank’s victory over Garcia catapulted him into the class of fighters that can’t really be shoehorned into taking fights they aren’t bothered about.

As with all classic combat sports contests, a rematch brings dollar signs and also shows the fans the sport values their interests and their money. Indeed, a Tank-Garcia rematch would in all likelihood top the first contest in terms of hype, popularity and gate.

Time will tell if the fans get what they want.