Lee McGregor vs Isaac Lowe set for Dec 1 on Channel 5

Lee McGregor and Isaac Lowe are primed to deliver an all-British barnstormer, when they collide on December 1 live and free-to-air on Channel 5.

The featherweights clash for the WBO European title at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton in the mouth-watering headline fight of another hard-hitting Wasserman Boxing show.

And in the co-main event at ‘High Stakes’, ferocious flyweight Chloe Watson meets France’s Justine Lallemand in a battle for the prestigious European title.

Delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, McGregor vs Lowe is a fight that will captivate British boxing fans with a place in the WBO world rankings the prize for the winner.

McGregor returns after losing a fight of the year contender against Erik Robles for the IBO world title, while Lowe – cousin of heavyweight king Tyson Fury – is rebuilding after a punishing defeat to Nick Ball last year.

December 1 is also set to be a breakout night for Watson as the future of female fighting in Britain, can claim her maiden title as a professional.

Lee McGregor said: “I like what I’ve been hearing from Isaac because he’s going to come and have a go on December 1. But I will out-box and out-fight him. I’m moving up to featherweight and I am going to be so strong.

“In my last fight against Robles, I was nowhere near 100% and the people close to me know the reasons for that. I could’ve taken the rematch, but I know I would not be giving a true reflection of myself if I did. This is a big fight and one the fans will like. After this win, it won’t be long before I am challenging for big titles again.

“Isaac, you are going to get the best version of me. You have been warned.”

BIG FIGHT ODDS WITH LADBROKES

McGregor 1/4, Lowe 3/1, Draw 16/1

Isaac Lowe said: “This is a great fight for the fans. We are going to punch the living daylights out of each other for 30 minutes – that’s if Lee can last the 10 rounds.

“The people around him think I’m past it and over the hill but there’s no way Lee is beating a fully fit and focused Isaac Lowe.

“I can mix it with the best and Lee won’t be able to cope with me on December 1. I punch a lot harder than any of the guys he’s been with before. Lee, what are you going to do when you lose to me?!”

Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “McGregor vs Lowe has ‘British classic’ written all over it!

“This is the highest stakes for both men, with world title aspirations, pride and national honour all on the line and so it has all the ingredients to be yet another fight of the year contender, live and free on Channel 5.

“December 1 is also a huge night for Chloe Watson who gets the chance to prove why so many people believe she is the future of the female code in this country by becoming European Champion – and the first female from Birkenhead to do so. Winning the European title will be a huge step towards superstardom but trust me when I say that Lallemand is not coming over just to make up the numbers.”

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes commented: “Lee McGregor is on a redemption mission after suffering his first defeat last time out and the odds very much favour him to bounce back to winning ways against Isaac Lowe on December 1.

“It has all the ingredients to be an enthralling contest, but we believe McGregor has that bit more skill and power to come out on top.”