Julio Rosa steps in to face Alex Vargas on Oct 28

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 45 is right around the corner, and the near sold-out venue tells you all you need to know about the excitement surrounding fight night.

Pittsburgh’s, Matt Conway was scheduled to fight Bellport, Long Island fan favorite, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (13-0 5KO’s) in the main event, but unfortunately, Conway was forced to pull out of the fight due to a fractured elbow suffered in training. Now, Puerto Rican born, Orlando Florida based, JULIO “EL PANTERA” ROSA has stepped up to the challenge.

Star Boxing is pleased to announce the new Vargas-Rosa super lightweight main event will be for the vacant WBA Continental USA Championship, as both Vargas and Rosa will bid for the first title in their professional careers – an opportunity that is not lost on either man.

“I’m fortunate to still be fighting for my first title which was the main goal since the beginning,” said Alex Vargas. “Much respect to Rosa for stepping in and taking this opportunity. Nothing changed for me as I stayed working hard. It’s still the same mission. Win and become the new WBA Continental Champion.”

In what will be his 10th appearance at The Paramount, Suffolk County Police Officer, Alex Vargas will look to secure the biggest win of his career, earning his first regional title and pushing himself up the super lightweight rankings. Across from Vargas is a competitor in Julio Rosa (8-3 4KO’s) who has won four of his last five bouts and is coming off a questionable majority decision, with a hunger to return to Orlando with the WBA title in hand. This 8 round super lightweight clash tops what is scheduled to be a thrilling night of fights.

Julio Rosa had this to say about the main event title fight, “After 8 years of boxing between Amateur and professional, behind a dream of being a world champion, today I feel proud and blessed by God. I want to thank Joe DeGuardia & Star Boxing as they have opened the door for me for the first shot to fight for a championship. I am extremely grateful to the promotion and to God because I feel that my dream of becoming a world champion is beginning to take place and what better way to start than this October 28th in New York representing Bayamon, Puerto Rico, a big boxing island who is hungry for triumph. I will take advantage of the moment to the fullest putting everything on the line to fulfill my dream of one day being world champion in the 140 pound division. God bless those who help me and who opened the doors for this great opportunity. I won’t waste it.”

Vargas-Rosa is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The six fight card features local talent that includes the co-main event as WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (14-2 6KO’s) takes on JERMONE “QUADRUPLE J” JONES JR. (7-1 6KO’S) of Phoenix, AZ in an 8-round super welterweight bout.

On the undercard EMMANUEL ETIENNE of Uniondale, NY (4-1 2KO’s) will go toe to toe in a grudge rematch with former UFC fighter, turned professional boxer, OLUWALE “HOLY WAR ANGEL” BAMGBOSE (Bronx, NY 0-1) over 4 rounds at cruiserweight; LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (Bronx, NY, 3-3) looks to continue his win streak when he fights Glen Cove, NY’s FRANKIE “MAGIC” MANACO (pro debut).

Also included on the undercard in a 4-round super featherweight bout is Mexican warrior, ERICK “EL CANETE” PEREZ (1-0 1KO) retuning to The Paramount against pro debut KESLAIRE EXAVIER of Las Vegas, NV, and opening the action in a 4 round super featherweight bout will be DOM BREEN (Staten Island, NY 0-2) against JOSEPH ELZEY (Bronx, NY, pro debut).