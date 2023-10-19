Jaqeem Hutcherson bests Brandon Chambers via MD

Jaqeem Hutcherson won the UBF All Americas and UBO Intercontinental Super Bantamweight Titles in the main event of a massive 14-bout card at The Hall! at Live Casino Hotel Maryland.

The card was promoted by Jeter Promotions,

Chambers dropped Hutcherson in round one and then once again in round seven. Hutcherson was credited with two knockdowns in round four, with the second knockdown being controversial as it appeared that Chambers tripped. That was the difference. The scores were 76-72, 76-73 and 74-74. Those official scores were corrected Sunday after wrong scores were announced fight night,

Hutcherson is 10-1-1. Chambers is 9-2-1.

Former top-five rated middleweight Immanuwel Aleem made a successful Jeter Promotions debut with a second-round stoppage over Antonio Luis Hernandez in a scheduled six-round bout.

Aleem dropped Hernandez with a perfect liver shot and the fight was stopped at 2:26 for Aleem who is now 19-3-2 with 12 knockouts. Hernandez is 7-17-2.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones remained undefeated with a third-round stoppage over Dionte Burts in a scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

Jones dropped Burts twice.

The time was 1:41 for Jones who is now 6-0 with four knockouts. Burts is 4-2-1.

Eric Hernandez won a four-round unanimous decision over Markus Bowes in a super middleweight bout.

Scores were 39-36 and 38-36 twice for Hernandez who is now 10-1. Bowes is 2-3.

Ezri Turner won a four-round super middleweight bout with a unanimous decision over Joshua Nicholas Lamine Diop.

Scores were 39-37 twice and 38-37 for Turner who is 2-0. Diop was making his pro debut.

Joseph Veazey stopped Steven Brabson at 2:35 of the first round of their six-round super lightweight bout.

Veazey is now 10-0 with seven knockouts. Brabson is 3-8.

Antonio Dunton-El stopped Marquel Johns at 20 seconds of round three of their four round super featherweight bout.

Dunton-El is 4-2-2 with two knockouts. Johns is now 7-3-2.

Jeffrey Yu stopped Darus Somieari at 2:20 of three of their four-round super featherweight fight.

Yu is 3-0 with three knockouts. Somieari is 0-3.

Darel Harris scored a shocking upset by winning a six-round unanimous decision over Renaldo Gaines in an action-packed super featherweight bout.

Harris won by scores of 59-54, 58-55 and 59-53 and is now 10-22-2. Gaines is 10-3-1.

Ervin Fuller III remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Vit Y in a super featherweight bout.

Fuller won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-53 and is now 5-0. Y is 7-6-1.

Micah Terrill won a four-round unanimous decision over Dah-Quan Erdington in a light heavyweight bout.

Terrill won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 2-0. Erdington was making his pro debut.

Josiyah Giles stopped DeAndre Menser at 2:45 of round of their four-round welterweight bout.

Giles is 4-0 with two knockouts. Menser is 1-2.

Tabish Faqiri needed just 1:43 to win his pro debut as he stopped Antwion McCollough in a four-round lightweight bout.

Faqiri is 1-0 with one knockout. McCollough is 0-3.

Vitalii Gubkin stopped Derrick Vann at 2:02 of round five of their six-round middleweight bout.

Gubkin is now 9-4-1 with six knockouts. Vann is 4-9.

Jeter Promotions will be back at The Hall! at Live Casino and Hotel Maryland on February 17th, 2024.