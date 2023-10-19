Gary Cully promises big performance on Nov 25

Gary Cully will make his big return to Dublin this November when he fights Reece Mould for the WBA Continental Europe lightweight title – but this time he insists his homecoming is “personal”.

’The Diva’ (16-1-0, 10 KOs) was left stunned last May when Mexican rival Jose Felix ripped up the script and inflicted the Irish lightweight’s only career loss to date with a devastating stoppage defeat in front of Cully’s home fans at the 3Arena.

But rejuvenated and vengeful – now training under Joe McNally in Liverpool – world champion hopeful Cully is determined to bounce back after vowing to take care of business when he challenges Mould (18-1-0, 6 KOs) on the Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor undercard on November 25 – live worldwide on DAZN.

“This isn’t about a celebration or a party like last time was supposed to be,” said Cully. “This is personal for me to get back to where I need to be and I’m looking to put in a big performance on November 25.”

A huge home contingent will join Cully on the stacked undercard in the Irish capital.

Unbeaten southpaw Paddy ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) is back at the 3Arena as he faces English Welterweight Champion Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Welterweight Title.

And there’s no party without Thomas Carty as the undefeated Dublin native (6-0, 5 KOs) prepares to put his Celtic Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Recently crowned WBC interim World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson (8-0) puts her belt on the line as the Australian collides with Lucy Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs).

Nicolson will look to end her brilliant 2023 campaign on a high put WBC ruler Amanda Serrano on notice as she targets a huge showdown in the new year.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a prestigious night on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor,” said Nicolson. “I feel this is a fight that fans will be excited about and I can’t wait to show the world that I am ready to take over the Featherweight division.”

Swede Wildheart, who now resides in Brentwood, Essex, took former undisputed Super-Featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer the distance last April and she is hungry to stage an upset in Ireland.

“This is the moment I have waited patiently for all of my career, to be challenging for the world title in my weight division,” she said. “Thank you to Matchroom for the opportunity to fight on a major promotion and surrounded by other ladies’ who have already made history and continue to do so. The atmosphere on the night is going to be surreal and I’m grateful to be part of this huge night to further grow women’s boxing even more.”

Fight fans can look forward to the debut of London’s exciting Lightweight prospect Giorgio Visioli as the two-time Senior ABA amateur champion makes his eagerly awaited professional debut in our Before the Bell fights.

Belfast Featherweight John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) and Dublin’s own Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) meet for the Celtic Featherweight crown, as fellow Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan (1-0) battles Limerick’s Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) for the Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “It’s a huge night for Dublin’s Gary Cully who looks to bounce back against an in-form Reece Mould while Thomas Carty returns in a Heavyweight clash and Paddy Donovan looks to prove he is the ‘Real Deal’ when he faces his first 50-50 test against Danny Ball.”