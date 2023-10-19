Devin Haney never lost, liar! – Boxing Commission angry at claims

Tijuana Boxing Commission president Juan Carlos Pelayo has spoken out over claims Devin Haney paid to have a loss on his record removed.

Haney fought solely in Tijuana during his ten-fight spell in Mexico at the start of his career. Forthcoming opponent Regis Prograis made the stunning claims before the pair went head-to-head at a press conference.

Prograis stated multiple sources told him. However, Haney believed WBA champion Rolly Romero was the culprit stirring the pot.

On Tuesday, Prograis doubled down on his claim before Pelayo quashed any notion that Haney ever suffered defeat in his jurisdiction.

Devin Haney never lost a fight in Tijuana

“I was there [at the Tijuana Boxing Commission] during those years [Haney fought],” Pelayo told IZQUIERDAZO. “And when I was there, [Haney] never lost a fight.

“Whoever says that he lost is a liar and is being untruthful,” he strongly added.

The argument continues to rumble on despite Romero staying silent on Haney’s reaction. Pelayo’s backing comes at the right time for Haney, who was irked by the notion he did anything wrong.

Haney won seven bouts via knockout, and only three went the distance. Against Jorge Sillas in 2016, Haney won every round of six in 2016 for no debate. A year later, Hector Montes Garcia was beaten in a closer encounter over eight.

Judges’ scores of 78-74, 79-73, and 77-75 would suggest it’s the Garcia fight that Prograis is convinced was tampered with. Some are even suggesting the actual record of the fight was a rematch.

Pelayo has none of it and doesn’t want his Commission getting any bad publicity.

‘He always managed to win’

“[Devin Haney never lost a single fight in Tijuana. That is a lie,” Pelayo continued. “I was personally there at least in nine of those fights, and he never lost a fight.

“There was an opponent who made a good fight [Montes Garcia], but he didn’t lose. One or two fighters did reasonably well against him, but he was superior. He always managed to win.

“Haney didn’t lose, and he won in good fashion. He was significantly superior in technique and boxing skills and a very effective kid.

“Haney had some experienced opponents that pushed him, but he always looked superior. He had outstanding quality.”

On whoever tried to besmirch the TBC or Haney’s reputation, Pelayo concluded: “To be honest, I don’t understand why anybody would invent this kind of thing.

“Obviously, they want to sell the fight, their objective, to stir up some controversy.

“But actually, [Haney] was always a great prospect, great kid, and athlete. We remember him as a young fighter who came here to grow and learn.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.