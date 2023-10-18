Regis Prograis doubles down on Devin Haney suffering Mexico loss.

Regis Prograis has doubled down on claims Devin Haney paid for a loss to be removed from his record during his early career in Mexico.

However, the WBC champion denied has was trying to rile Devin Haney up after releasing the claims on social media.

“Rougarou” was vocal, making stark accusations against Haney, the former undisputed lightweight titleholder. Prograis was sure he’d gotten the correct information on an early fight for Haney in Mexico.

Haney responded by blaming WBA ruler Rolly Romero, which Prograis then refuted.

Prograis ruled out any mind games at the press conference before the first bell on December 9.

Regis Prograis doubles down on Devin Haney

“We can go back and forth, but I don’t try to get underneath anyone’s skin. That’s not what I do,” insisted Prograis. “Maybe he doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

“He could have had it the easy way. I heard that they bought their losses away. I heard that from a bunch of people. But that s*** doesn’t matter to me.

“For me, I’m going to fight him. I don’t care what you got. It’s about me and you now. I look at who he is now because that’s who I’m fighting. But I don’t care about all his past s***.

“I care about fighting him now. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I believe I have the power to take anyone out.”

On being the underdog despite holding the green and gold belt at 140, Prograis added: “I don’t want to say too much.

“I think he’s going to be surprised at my skill. I’ve been working my ass off. I’ve been in LA training and sparring and in Texas doing the same s*** for a long time.

“It’s not going to be no’ skill versus power’ it’s going to be’ skill versus skill. Then I still have power, too. I want to show people in this fight my skill.”

Blessing

Concluding on his last performance, Prograis stated it was a blessing in disguise.

“Thank you, Zorilla, if he’s watching this. If I would have blasted Zorilla out in two rounds, then I don’t think he [Haney] would have fought me. I really don’t.

“I had an off night. But it happened. We’re here now, so let’s go on December 9. I’m going to keep my belt. But I’m not giving it up. I’m going to keep it, for sure. I feel like I’m going to stop him.”

