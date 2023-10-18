Michael Anderson tops Brick City Fight Night on Dec 29

On Friday, December 29th, an exciting boxing series will be launched at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as Brick City Friday Night Fights will present an evening filled with the best “the sweet science” has to offer. GH3 Promotions and Prudential Center have partnered to launch a multi-event boxing series slated to continue in 2024.

Brick City Friday Night Fights is proudly partnering with the Greater Newark Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Caribe Royale Orlando, and will feature world ranked fighters, from New Jersey and the rest of the world, in competitive matchups throughout the entire card.

Scheduled to appear in an eight-round bout will be Newark’s own Michael Anderson.

Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) has wins over Dashon Johnson (11-2-3), DeMarcus Rogers (14-3-1) and a third-round stoppage over Marklin Bailey.

Seeing action in a ten-round bout will be former world title challenger and current WBA number-three ranked middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna.

LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) of Millville, New Jersey will take part in a 10-round bout. The 31-year-old LaManna has quality wins over Kendal Mena (20-3), Matthew Strode (25-6), Michael Marcano (25-5-1) and his bout when LaManna stopped Juan Manuel Witt (33-1-2) in the third round to retain his WBA Fedelatin Middleweight crown on July 22 in Atlantic City.

Julian Rodriguez (22-1, 14 KOs) of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey will take part in an eight-round super lightweight bout. Rodriguez (22-1, 14 KOs) has quality victories over Neyeine Muang (1-0-2), Angel Figueroa (3-0-2), King Daluz (12-2), Dario Ferman (14-2) and Anthony Laureano (13-0). Rodriguez is coming off a unanimous decision over Kashon Hutchinson on March 10.

Fighting in eight-round bouts will be welterweight Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia as well as popular Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs)

Appearing in six-round bouts will be junior middleweight Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey; flyweight Anthony Johns (6-1, 5 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey; heavyweight Norman Neely (14-1, 9 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey; welterweight Michael Lee (10-2, 5 KOs) of Orange, New Jersey; super lightweight Kasir Goldston (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Albany, New York.

Fighting in four-round bouts will be featherweight Malik Nelson (4-0, 3 KOs) of Avenel, New Jersey; junior middleweight John Vallejo (4-0, 2 KOs) of New York, junior welterweight Elijah Flores (6-0, 2 KOs) from Redlands, CA via Bronx, NY, and super middleweight Keon Ivery (2-2, 1 KO) of Lodi, New Jersey.

Broadcast distribution for this event series, as well as the remainder of the December 29 fight card, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are priced at $306, $231, $121, and $66, go on sale TODAY, October 18, and can be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com.