Knockout Payouts: The Biggest Wins on Boxing Matches

When two fighters enter the ring, more than just a championship belt is on the line. For bettors wagering on boxing matches, the potential payouts can be huge.

The intense emotions when the underdog scores a knockout draw gamblers in with its theatricality and unpredictability.

While betting on boxers to win fights has long been a popular gamble for sports punters, operators are providing knockout payouts that can far exceed even the most lucrative boxing wager.

For example, a bettor who put $50000 on Buster Douglas’ win over Mike Tyson in 1991 at 42/1 odds won an outstanding prize worth $2.1 million.

According to industry specialists from OnlineCasinos365, an unbiased source of information on the gambling market, the US online casino market pulls in over $900 million in annual revenue.

August 26, 2017: Mayweather Vs McGregor

In 2017, the most anticipated and awaited boxing match was between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Floyd was already undefeated in 49 games and won a few important tiles at the time of the competition.

McGregor was already a world champion in two divisions of mixed martial arts. This match had one of the best paying-per-view rates. Although Mayweather was the favourite of millions, McGregor had his fair share of loyal fans.

A fan who preferred to remain unnamed won $600,000 after his correct bet guess and massive initial bet on Mayweather winning by TKO.

May 2, 2015: Pacquiao Vs Mayweather

The most popular and hard-to-forget boxing match, surnamed “The Fight Of The Century”, made numerous bettors richer. The fight was the most watched, commented and rewatched during the following years.

Manny Pacquiao had a unique fighting technique, and the match was as hard as it could’ve been. Some fans were disappointed that Mayweather was more defensive rather than offensive. But their sadness went away when the judges declared Floyd as the winner. An Irish Mayweather fan staked $150,000 on his favourite and won an incredibly large sum.

September 8, 2006: Marcantonio Vs Woodhouse

Woodhouse started his sports career as a footballer for Sheffield United. After retiring, he decided to try his hand at boxing. He honed his skills under the tutelage of featherweight champion Gary De Roux. Curtis debuted in the ring in 2006, facing Dean Marcantonio.

Woodhouse wanted to prove his worth to people, so he wagered £5,000 on himself. His confidence and the 50 to 1 winning odds made him the winner, who carried home a belt and over £250,000.

June 8, 2002: Tyson Vs Lewis

Mike Tyson is considered one of the most ferocious and talented heavyweight boxers of all time. After becoming the youngest heavyweight champion at age 20 in 1986, he quickly gained fame for his intimidating style and raw punching power. From a total of 58 fights, where he won 50 and 44 by OK.

Lewis Lennox made several successful title defences against top contenders and was often the betting favourite. His cerebral, tactical style paved his legacy as an elite technician and dominant force of his era.

Their match was brutal, with a lot of tense moments. As numerous gamblers bet on Tyson winning the game, they were shocked after Lewis gave his first KO. He won against Tyson in 8 rounds and 2 KO later.

An English gentleman wagered his savings on Tyson, which remains in history as one of the most considerable losses. He bet £24,000 on odds of 13 to 8.

More fights to come

Although most of these legends no longer box, we still have passionate boxers. The only thing that changed is the way people bet. Everything can be anonymous nowadays due to online gambling.

You can be the next lucky winner of a grand box match, and no one will know except you and your chosen site. This a blessing for you if you’re a private MMA fan, but a loss for us who can’t write inspiring stories.