Joshua Pagan faces veteran Braulio Rodriguez this weekend

A rising super lightweight with world championship potential in the Salita Promotions’ stable, Joshua Pagan will return to action this Saturday, October 21 against veteran Braulio Rodriguez at the Motor City Casino in Detroit.

Pagan had originally been scheduled to face Rodriguez on September 8, before he was forced to withdraw due to an illness.

“I’m feeling amazing going into this fight on Saturday,” said Pagan. “We were able to really leave no stone unturned in training camp and I know it’s definitely gonna show when the bell rings.”

The 23-year-old Pagan (8-0, 4 KOs) will step into the ring for a six-round matchup against the Dominican Republic’s Rodriguez (20-7, 17 KOs) as he too looks for his fifth victory of 2023. The Grand Rapids-native followed up an impressive triumph over the previously unbeaten Ronnell Burnett in June by stopping Gabriel Smith in the first round in July.

Pagan won the 2021 U.S. Amateur Welterweight National Championship with a unanimous decision over Keon Davis. He followed that up by turning pro in January 2022 and earning four victories that year as he looks to take the leap from prospect to contender.

“Joshua Pagan is the best American prospect at 140 pounds,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “He had an incredible amateur career and with consistent activity as a pro, he’s building himself up into a true contender. I believe strongly that he will be knocking on the door of a world title sooner than people think.”