Dana White causes outrage with Britney Spears ‘lost mind’ rant

Dana White caused outrage after comparing USADA’s CEO, Travis Tygart, with Britney Spears. It wasn’t the comparison that caused the problem, though.

The UFC boss stated Tygary “went full Britney Spears’ and that he “lost his mind” about a recent Instragam video where the pop star danced with knives.

Since the statement, Spears fans have let White know they are unhappy on social media.

It all started when White addressed the media at a UF press conference. Asked about UFC’s split with its long-time drug testing partners, White let rip at Tygart.

Dana White blasts USADA boss

“Listen, it is what it is. They [USADA] did what they did,” White began. “And think about this, right? They’re in a business where they’re looking to bring other sports leagues in.

“They were with us for eight years. We helped put them on the map. They helped us build an incredible program. This is how you’re going to end your relationship with us.

“Who else would want to do business with these guys after that?

“Not me. So, it doesn’t matter to me. We’re moving on, and good luck to them.”

Tygart had outlined that “the relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA’s principled stance that McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months.”

USADA didn’t mention White directly. However, it seems the Power Slap head wasn’t taking the comments lying down.

White can always give as good as he gets. It’s a trait that refers to his time trying to build UFC into a brand when going up against massive competitors.

He succeeded and had the last laugh, but his reference to Spears has the “Britney Army” in an uproar.

Full Britney Spears

“Listen, this guy went full Britney Spears and lost his mind,” White joked before taking things further.

“Get ready. You’ll probably see this guy on Instagram dancing with knives in the next two weeks or something. He went nuts. He lost his mind, and it is what it is. It’s whatever.”

Music icon Spears was subject to a welfare check after posting the clip with the knives. She subsequently posted another after proving she was okay.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has upped her presence on social media sites since being released from a conservatorship in 2022.

