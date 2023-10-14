Michael Magnesi battles Nike Theran on Oct 27 in Rome

The countdown continues for the bout between Italian boxer Michael “Lone Wolf” Magnesi (22 wins and one loss in his career) and Colombian Nike “La Promesa” Theran (18 wins).

They will fight for the Silver WBC super featherweight world belt in Rome on 27 October, in a ring setup inside the Federbocce Federal Technical Center.

An evening of great boxing sponsored by the Municipality of Rome, and which is seeing the tension rise as the anticipation mounts: the protagonists of the challenge have already begun to battle it out at a distance.

Giving the “start” to the skirmishes is the Lazio boxer.

“I’m sorry, but I will come to Italy to collect the first defeat in my career”, Magnesi says. “I’ve just started the hot phase of preparation by sparring with a boxer who arrived from France.

“I’m charged up and ready to reconfirm myself as champion and then aim for the Gold title. It would be the crowning achievement of years of hard work and sacrifice.”

Fear of Theran?

“No. He’s an excellent opponent, undefeated and not to be underestimated, he will certainly try to bring the fight home. But I anticipate that he will not succeed. I feel sorry for him, but he’s not up to my goals. Not to mention that on my side I will have the charge of Rome, it will be great to fight in the Eternal City. I just hope the match will be clean and there will be no foul play,” concluded the Lone Wolf.

The Colombian fired back.

“Magnesi is the same boxer as me, we have the same desire and we are looking at the same goal, but I will be the one to raise the belt», the 26-year-old Theran says.

“Physically and mentally I am fine, I am ready to give everything ahead of 27 October. I thank Lone Wolf for the opportunity to fight him, but he will only be champion until the day of the fight.”

Certainties, at any rate, are accompanied by a proverb as evocative as it is eloquent: “The horse prepares for war, God is the one who gives victory».

“It is a great honor, but above all a pleasure to organize one of the most prestigious world championships for the second time in a year and to bring it to Italy,” comments Alessandra Branco, Magnesi’s wife and promoter, as well as organizer of the meeting with her A&B Events, in collaboration with the Italian Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Council.

“This time we will be in Rome and live on Dazn, great showcases for a match that could open very important doors for Michael.

“In the WBC world ranking he is ninth, and by winning he would climb up the ranks to the top five.

“It means that in a few months he could aspire to the Gold belt, which is up for grabs in Cancun the very day after our fight, when the current holder O’Shaquie Foster and Eduardo Hernandez will fight.

“Michael has reached a very high level, and I am sure he will make the most of this opportunity as well. We strongly want to confirm the Silver title and look ahead. We will immediately file the Theran ‘practice’, and not only because the challenge will be in our country.”

Tickets to attend the 27 October match can be purchased via the boxol.it platform. In the undercard, the Italian super lightweight title, currently vacant, will be up for grabs: Daniel Spada and Stefano Ramundo will contest it.