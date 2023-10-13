Benavidez vs Andrade kicks off as tickets fly out for Pay Per View

David Benavidez and unbeaten two-division champion Demetrius Andrade squared off at a press conference in Los Angeles.

They previewed their showdown for Benavidez’s Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title, headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25, in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Two of the most talented and avoided fighters in the stacked 168-pound division, Benavidez and Andrade, will present an intriguing style matchup between undefeated foes, with the winner in pole position to reclaim championship gold shortly.

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing promote, are on sale now and available through AXS.com. However, most of ringside is sold out already.

Seats around ringside are also flying out.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say from The Conga Room at L.A. Live:

David Benavidez

“Training camps win fights, and I’ve been training extremely hard. I’ve been motivated since my last fight. I want to continue being on the pay-per-view level. I have to keep working hard, staying disciplined and motivated.

“I looked into his soul on those two faceoffs. I saw he was scared, but I know he will probably say the same thing about me.”

Demetrius Andrade

“This is an excellent opportunity for myself and for David Benavidez to put on a show. I’m excited. This is a great matchup, and David allows me to become a three-division world champion.

I’m looking forward to it. We’re ready to rumble.

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“This is an excellent matchup between two undefeated fighters willing to put it all on the line. David Benavidez is one of boxing’s most entertaining fighters with his aggressive, crowd-pleasing style. He’s a fighter who is always trying to knock your head off. The guy can crack. Demetrius Andrade is a slick, powerful southpaw and a great counterpuncher. He has the type of style that makes it very difficult for his opponent to prepare for training camp.

“The winner of this fight will emerge as a clear frontrunner for boxing’s biggest superstar, Canelo Alvarez. I’m looking forward to seeing the fight in Las Vegas on November 25, Thanksgiving weekend. You don’t want to miss this at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.”

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President, SHOWTIME SPORTS®

“SHOWTIME and PBC continue leading the industry with the most extensive slate of exciting fights and fighters. November 25 is another great fight in a great year of fights. Two of the most skilled and accomplished fighters in the 168-pound division. The best versus the best. We’ve been saying that all year, but it never gets old because that’s what we do.

