Boxing ready for a new unified middleweight champion

The Middleweight Boogeyman is ready for his opportunity to unify titles.

WBO world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) will square off against unbeaten IBF world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in a title unification showdown this Saturday at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) takes another step up in class against Philadelphia-born contender Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs).

Janibek-Gualtieri and Davis-Albright will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard (5:55 p.m. ET/2:55 p.m. PT) features U.S. Olympic silver medal heavyweight standout Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs).

Houston native Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) will take on Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) in a junior welterweight tilt scheduled for six rounds, and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KOs) returns in an eight-round featherweight clash against Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KOs).

Junior welterweight prospect Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), Keyshawn’s older brother, will make his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-rounder against Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with AGON Sports & Events, tickets are on sale now via ETix.

At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Janibek Alimkhanuly

“It’s going to be a very good fight. I want to thank my opponent for bringing his title into this battle. I expect it to be a very good fight on Saturday night. I will once again show what ‘Qazaq Style’ is.”

“I changed my trainer for this fight. We got all the knowledge that we could from Buddy McGirt. And now we have a new trainer in Brian Viloria. We are doing new workouts and learning new things. We’re also adding things to my style. On Saturday night, you’ll see a new side of me.”

“My new trainer was a world champion, so he knows what this is about. It was our first camp together, so we couldn’t add too much. But I’ll show what I learned in the ring on Saturday night.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri

“I am happy to be here. It has always been my dream to have a fight here in the United States. Now, my dream has come true, and I expect to be the winner on Saturday.”

“For this fight, I had more sparring partners than in previous camps, and I’ve been more focus than ever before. I have invested everything in this training camp.”

“This fight means everything to me. It’s why I worked so hard in camp. A lot of people underestimate me, but I’m here to prove that I will be successful.”

Keyshawn Davis

“I feel great. I feel the best that I’ve ever felt. I’ve made a lot of adjustments. We followed the game plan in training camp. And, honestly, this is the best I’ve ever felt before a fight.”

“If you miss it, you’re going to see it all over social. His a** is going to be on SportsCenter and Sky Sports. He’s really a rookie. I’m going to show it.”

“We ain’t coming here to play. He already knows how I’m coming. You don’t have to be scared to get f**ked up!”

Nahir Albright

“I didn’t really learn anything in my last fight {against Karlos Balderas}. I just showed where I belong. I came out and did what I was supposed to do and got the win.”

“Every time I walk into the ring, I think about my daughter. It’s motivation. It’s motivation during training camp. And I always bring that energy with me.”

“We stepped it up in sparring. I got all types of sparring. I got sparring from my little brother, Quadir Albright, as well. He’s the best junior welterweight coming up.”

Richard Torrez Jr.

“I think what you can expect is very similar to what you’ve seen. I’m going to try to push the pace, throw lots of feints and dictate the fight. At the end of the day, you can put anybody in there and Richard Torrez is still going to be in the ring as well. So, I’m not really worried about what my opponent has to offer. I’m more concerned with what I bring to the table.”

Giovanni Marquez

“I’m extremely excited. This is a great opportunity. I’m excited to see all my friends, family and hometown fans. And I’m ready to just go out there and put all my hard training to use and give the fans a spectacular performance.”