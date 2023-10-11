Euri Cedeno pitted against Damian Bonelli on Nov 3 in El Paso

On Friday night, November 3rd, King’s Promotions will host their inaugural event at The County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

The eight-bout card will feature five undefeated fighters.

Topping the bill will be exciting middleweight prospect Euri Cedeno taking on 37-fight veteran Damian Ezequiel Bonelli in an eight-round bout.

Cedeno, who was a member of the 2020 Olympic team from The Dominican Republic is already 6-0 with six knockouts. The 23-year-old has been very impressive in taking out fighters such as Julio de Jesus Rodriguez (27-4), William Townsends (5-0) and his last outing when he stopped Fabrizio Rubino on August 4th in Bethlehem, PA.

Bonelli of Buenos Aries, Argentina is 24-13 with 20 knockouts. Rubino has victories over Alcides Alberto Juarez (3-0) and Derrick Cuevas (23-0-1). Bonelli is coming off a defeat to former world title challenger Steve Geffrard on March 25th in Delray Beach, Florida.

Newly signed King’s Promotions fighter, Jorge Tovar (6-0, 6 KOs) will look to thrill his hometown fans in El Paso when he fights Daniel Flores Garcia (3-9, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM in a middleweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

King’s Promotions continues its commitment to being the leader in female boxing and will highlight three eight-round fights.

Stephanie Han (4-0, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas fights Simone da Silva (17-27, 6 KOs) in a lightweight contest.

Amy Salinas (5-4) of Las Cruces, NM fights Ashley Sciscente (6-4, 2 KOs) of Charlotte, NC in a flyweight bout.

Brittany Sims (4-3, 2 KOs) of Salem, OR takes on Naomi Bosques (12-18-3, 2 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, FL in a bantamweight fight.

In a battle of undefeated junior middleweights, Victor Aranda (1-0, 1 KO) of El Paso, TX fights Tevin Watson (1-0) of Fort Worth, TX in a four-round bout.

Middleweight Josh Hatch (1-0, 1 KO) of El Paso and heavyweight Hugo Trujillo (5-4-1, 2 KOs) of Donna, Texas will take on opponents to be named in four-round bouts.