Avious Griffin joins forces with conditioning coach Larry Wade

Undefeated welterweight, Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (13-0, 12 KOs), a promotional free agent, is taking his career to the next level by collaborating with world-renowned strength and conditioning coach Larry Wade.

The partnership, which initiated early this month, has set the stage for Griffin to enhance his training regimen and elevate his performance in the ring.

Larry Wade, known for his exceptional work with elite athletes, brings a wealth of experience to Griffin’s team.

Together, they are working diligently to further refine Griffin’s skills, optimize his physical condition, and prepare him for the challenges that lie ahead in the world of professional boxing.

“Teaming up with Coach Larry Wade is a game-changer for my career,” said Griffin as expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “His expertise and training methods are second to none.

“I’m excited about the progress we’ve already made. With Coach Wade’s guidance, I’m confident I can reach new heights and achieve my goals in the welterweight division.”

“Avious is an incredibly talented fighter, and we at CLW Performance are looking forward to a long working relationship with him,” stated Coach Larry Wade.

“Our focus is on fine-tuning his physical attributes, enhancing his endurance, and sharpening his skills. Avious has the potential to become a force in the welterweight division, and I’m committed to helping him realize that potential.”

“Avious has always shown great promise, and joining forces with Coach Larry Wade is a significant step forward,” Brandon Stump, President of CTB Athletics who manages Griffin.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to providing Avious with the best resources to excel in his career. The sky’s the limit for Avious, and we’re excited to see him reach new heights.”

Avious Griffin’s undefeated record and knockout power have garnered him attention in the welterweight division, as well as the Las Vegas boxing scene.

With the addition of Larry Wade’s expertise and guidance, Griffin is poised to make a substantial impact in the world of professional boxing. His next fight will be announced soon.