Adam Azim squares up to European champion ahead of Nov 18 clash

European middleweight champion Franck Petitjean (24-6-3, 6 KO’s) travelled from Paris to London today for a face-off with British boxing’s brightest prospect, super-lightweight wonderkid Adam Azim (9-0, 6 KO’s), who aims to take his EBU title from him by force on November 18th when they clash in the main event of BOXXER: WOLVES AT THE DOOR.

The 21-year-old Azim and his opponent staged open workouts for the attending media before holding court for interview questions and face-off photos. They were joined today at Kensington Boxing Club, London by Tyler Denny, who will challenge EBU middleweight champion Matteo Signani next month.

QUOTES

Franck Petitjean, EBU European Super-Lightweight Champion

Fighting in the UK is like a dream come true for me because boxing is so important here and we don’t have that so much in France. So I’m very happy. It’s a big fight with a new big prospect. I’m at my best when my opposition is better. So I like it. And I boxed abroad before, I love it when I am the outsider.

I’m not too impressed. He looks very good but who has he fought? He’s not yet faced anyone who has a good career, I am the first. I’m a good boxer. I know what I’ve achieved. I has a lot of hype but I’m a four-time champion of my country, two-time European champion. I have to show to everybody that I’m a real champion. He wants my belt, then he has to come forward and take risks.

Adam Azim, EBU European Super-Lightweight Championship Contender

This fight is massive for me. The EBU European Championship is the next step towards winning a world title and I have to thank BOXXER and my trainer Shane McGuigan for getting me here.

A win puts me in the world rankings and makes me a contender, it should ranked me insied the top ten in the world. Once you go up like this, you can’t go down. So first the European title, then maybe a couple of defences, then we go for the world title.

I looked right into [Petitjean’s] eyes and said I’m taking this belt in Wolverhampton and I’m bringing it home with me. Obviously I respect him and his achievements but that’s not going to hold me back from taking this belt off him in November.

I actually enjoy fighting southpaws, I know a lot of people don’t but I fought a lot of southpaws in my amateur days and did well against them. And most of the southpaws I fought in the amateurs went on to be European champions and world champions, so it was a good experience for me.

Tyler Denny, EBU European Middleweight Championship Contender

It’s madness! There’s too many people who want tickets from me, demand just keeps building and building. It’s the highest level I’ve fought and even thought I could have fought for a British title next, a European title is better in my eyes. It’s been worth the wait.

100% we get a new European middleweight champion on November 18th. I told Matteo Signani just make sure you bring the belt with you because I need to take it home with me. I’m looking forward to it.