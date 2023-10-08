Emma Dolan retains Commonwealth title at new arena in Sheffield

Promoter Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, set the bar high with his Clash On The Court event for the grand opening of the brand new Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield last night.

Asif promised that his sixth Championship Boxing event would be his biggest and best to date and he delivered a spectacular night of action and entertainment in the inaugural event at the stunning arena.

Despite the early disappointment of the Reece Mould-Martin McDonagh title fight falling through, it didn’t dissuade the fans’ turning out in their droves to pack out the arena and create an electric atmosphere as they stayed to watch all the fight action.

In the main event, Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Champion Emma Dolan, from Newark, successfully defended her title in a pulsating, all-action, fight against the tough and game Worksop challenger Nicola Hopewell to win by wide margins on all three judges’ scorecards.

Red-hot GBM Sports’ Sheffield talents Faraqat ‘Frak’ Ali, Nohman Hussain, Naphtali Nembhard and Conisbrough Joe Hayden, all signed to and guided by Asif, showcased their skill and extended their winning records to highlight themselves as exciting future stars of the company.

Super-featherweight ace Ali took his record to 8-0 by winning every round against Mexican Christian Lopez Flores and is knocking on the door for his first title fight in the near future.

Welterweight prospect Hayden took his record to 11-0 with a four rounds points victory over MJ Hall.

A real star in the making, super-featherweight Hussain erupted the arena with a first round stoppage of Caine Singh. That was the third stoppage for ‘Stormin Nohman’ in four fights as he continues on his road towards a first title challenge.

In his pro debut, flash middleweight Nembhard, who previously played for the Sheffield Sharks, made a seamless transition from basketball to boxing with a shut-out points victory over hard Russian Vasif Mamedov to show he means business in his new career.

Boxing in Yorkshire and Sheffield in particular is seeing a strong resurgence thanks to GBM Sports’ events in the region and the talented prospects under its banner.

An exciting new name will soon feature alongside Ali, Hussain and Nembhard in the six-time national champion MyKyle Ahmed who was unveiled as its latest star signing. Ahmed will be jointly-managed by Asif and Billy Joe Saunders who both have extremely high hopes for the precocious talent and he will make his pro debut on a GBM Sports card very soon.

Further Sheffield fight favourites featured on the card with Liam Cameron, Red Johnson and Sam O’maison all in action.

Making an incredible return to the ring after 5 years out following a ban for failing a post fight drugs test and overcoming personal issues and a family tragedy, former Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Cameron defeated Robbie Connor on points over six rounds.

Brash light-heavyweight Johnson put on a show for his fans as he won every round against Ben Thomas as he took his record to unbeaten in four fights.

Former English Super-Lightweight Champion O’maison got back in the winning column with a four round points victory over Jake Smith and looks to return into the title mix again.

Worksop welterweight Declan Cairns completed the card who defeated Rustem Fatkhullin on points over four rounds.