Final moments show nonplussed Jermell Charlo before Canelo loss

Jermell Charlo’s demeanor before his one-sided loss to Canelo Alvarez can be construed in two ways as video emerges of the backstage area.

Either Charlo is the coolest man on earth, or the undisputed super welterweight champion has other things on his mind going into the fight of his life.

Showtime’s “First Look” at the “All Access” footage captured before last week’s colossal clash leaves some head-scratching as to why Charlo didn’t seem to be in the zone.

He seemed distracted and less than motivated, maybe even a little nervous. Moments later, Charlo walked to the ring at the T-Mobile Arena and lost with a whimper.

Jermell Charlo backstage before Canelo

The post-fight reaction has even accused Charlo of not giving his all. He lost via a wide unanimous decision in a fight predicted to be close the whole way through.

It’s a harsh summarization. However, it’s hard to argue in some cases simply by viewing how Charlo approached the event.

Judge for yourself as SHOWTIME Sports has released an exclusive look at ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO EPILOGUE.

Following the victory, Canelo remained fourth on the Pound for Pound list. Meanwhile, Charlo dropped out of the top ten.

Canelo vs Charlo – All Access

The entire show premieres on Saturday, October 7, on SHOWTIME. It will immediately follow the delayed telecast of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

The episode precedes BELLATOR 300: Nurmagodev vs. Primus, which airs on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The sequence from the Emmy® Award-winning series gives audiences a rare glimpse backstage into the locker rooms of both Alvarez and Charlo. Cameras spotlight the emotional moments leading up to the spectacle at the T-Mobile Arena on September 30.

They provide a behind-the-scenes look at how boxers mentally and physically prepare minutes before a massive bout.

The final episode of the ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO series further illuminates the drama of fight week and the tension on fight night.

It will be broadcast with never-before-seen footage of Canelo’s masterful win against Jermell Charlo. It was a powerful performance that saw Alvarez successfully defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championship with a dominant unanimous decision.

ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO EPILOGUE will air immediately after the delayed telecast of Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME. It will precede BELLATOR 300, which features a trio of world title matchups, airing live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

