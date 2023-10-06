Martin McDonagh out, Reece Mould fight canceled as card goes on

WBA Continental Lightweight Title Challenger Martin McDonagh has withdrawn from his title fight with Reece Mould tonight at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield following last minute medical advice.

Doncaster star Mould was due to make the first defence of the title against McDonagh, from Kent, in the headline attraction of the inaugural event at the opening of the brand new arena.

Beyond the BBBofC’s deadline to get a suitable replacement opponent approved for the title and, understandably, Mould not wanting to take part in an eight-round contest after preparing mentally and physically for a Championship contest, Mould took the decision to withdraw from the card tonight.

Emma Dolan’s Commonwealth Super-Flyweight title defence against Nicola Hopewell, that was chief supporting contest to Mould-McDonagh on the show, will now be the main event with the rest of the undercard remaining the same.

Promoter Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, understand’s the importance and confidentiality of McDonagh’s medical condition and fully supports his decision.

Despite investing substantially in tonight’s event, Asif was insistent that despite the main event falling through that the show continue with Dolan-Hopewell placed top of the bill.

He said, “Our first thought, of course, is with Martin and for his health and safety. It’s disappointing to lose what would have been a great fight between Reece and Martin but a boxer’s health is paramount in our sport. In the Commonwealth Title showdown between Emma and Nicola we had a show topper in it’s own right and that will be the headliner for tonight and the rest of the lads’ on the undercard still get to fight.”

The GBM Sports show ‘Clash On The Courts’ will be streamed LIVE on the talkSPORT Boxing YouTube Channel commencing at 1815hrs. Go to @talkSPORTBoxing.