The European tour that went horribly wrong for Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder embarked on a trip abroad that went horribly wrong but toughened him up for future bouts.

Wilder remains on the shelf as a heavyweight fighter, leaving boxing fans to remember his old exploits, like fights on his European tour.

“The Bronze Bomber” traveled to London as part of an escapade and battled David Haye, Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, and others to build his resistance.

However, it didn’t go well for Wilder, who was battered from pillar to post. To compound his misery, lots of the footage is readily available online.

Deontay Wilder’s European sparring tour

Wilder doesn’t divulge the beatings as what happens in spars stays in the ring. But Wilder has several accounts of taking his licks to earn his stripes.

Eventually, the whole trip served the American puncher well. He became the heavyweight champion three years later and reigned for five years, making ten defenses.

One man who shared the ring with Wilder during that spell also gave him the ultimate compliment. Despite only facing Wilder in the spar when they were at a similar weight, former two-weight ruler David Haye gave the ultimate accolade.

“I truly believe Deontay Wilder is the hardest punching heavyweight ever,” said Haye after their recorded sessions.

“It sounds like an exaggeration. I got hit by Wilder in sparring, and I’ve been hit by Wladimir Klitschko on the chin with ten-ounce gloves. But there was more effect from being hit by Wilder on the top of the head with eighteen-ounce gloves, with me wearing a head guard.

“It wasn’t even clean. It was glancing. I felt that more. I remember, after sparring, thinking, ‘This guy is going to do something.’ He was wild and all over the place, but the power [was there].”

Haye vs Wilder

Haye is another of those who whupped Wilder all around the squared circle. That sparring session is probably the most talked about of the tour.

Wilder can be seen flailing and windmilling at Haye while taking clean shots and stumbling as if he were going to the canvas at any moment.

It wasn’t the look of a future world champion who would change the sport forever. Never before has there been such a titleholder in the top division with a fundamental lack of skills as Wilder.

But what the Alabama Slammer lacks in the basics, he makes up for in charisma, entertainment, and sheer physical one-punch power.

He can be behind on the cards, which he has been many times, and still pull out that equalizing shot to end the fight.

World Boxing News has witnessed it on more than one occasion. The sound of the blows landing shook the whole arena.

