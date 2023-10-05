Amir Khan wants to beat up Jake Paul, offers to put on weight

Jake Paul, a well-known figure in the world of influencer boxing, has faced off against UFC legends like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, earning a reputation for himself. However, a former boxing icon is now eyeing a chance to take on the Problem Child.

In his relatively brief career, Paul has experienced just one defeat against seven wins. The loss came through a split decision against Tommy Fury, the only true-blue boxer he has encountered in the ring. The stats would change if Amir Khan started to take his wish seriously.

Amir Inqal Khan, speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, expressed his desire to come out of retirement to square off against Jake Paul. Despite retiring in 2022 after a KO loss to Kell Brook, Khan is still on to “beat up” Paul. The former world champion has no fondness for the influencer, claiming that Paul “gets on his nerves.”

Khan stated, ” I think the way he conducts himself, the way he acts, and he’s just full of himself as well, and he thinks he can fight. He’s only been boxing for about a year, so yeah, I’d love to fight him. He’s been very lucky, though. He’s a little bit heavier than me, but I don’t mind putting the pounds on just to beat him up. “

Climbed the ranks quickly

The British boxer was born on December 8, 1986, in Bolton, England. He became popular as a young amateur boxer and represented Great Britain in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the lightweight division.

He turned professional in 2005 and quickly climbed the ranks. He became the World Boxing Association (WBA) light-welterweight champion in 2009 by defeating Andriy Kotelnik. Other notable fights in his career are against boxers like Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford.

If the former champ and current social media sensation were to meet in the ring, the latter would have a significant height and reach advantage given his 6’1” stature. In contrast, Amir is 5’9”. 2 inches may not sound like a lot, but it adds up in the ring. Nevertheless, Amir doesn’t seem to care about these differences.

Currently, there’s no official news regarding Jake Paul’s next opponent. But words of a potential bout with KSI are already in the air. If the sources are right, the fight might show up on the horizon soon, depending on the outcome of the British rapper’s match against Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, UFC legend Luke Rockhold is also eager to take on Jake Paul and is so confident of victory that he’s willing to wager his entire paycheck. In any case, he doesn’t seem to have any shortage of potential opponents.

Although Jake had a career in boxing before his UFC glory days, he was more known for his Vine and YouTube videos. In a short time, he became a prominent figure on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

In his UFC career, Jake has fought quite a few top-level athletes. Names like Nate Diaz, Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib have been his opponents. Tommy was the only true boxer, and Jake may end up adding Amir’s name to the list.