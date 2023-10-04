Ryan Garcia announces ring return following Gervonta Davis KO

Ryan Garcia steps back between the ropes later this year following his Pay Per View KO defeat to Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis last spring.

Garcia makes his highly anticipated return in a collision of knockout power against Parral, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte.

The event occurs on Saturday, December 2nd, and is scheduled for 12 rounds in the super lightweight division.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya looks forward to showcasing Garcia before another mammoth PPV in 2024.

Ryan Garcia returns to boxing

“This is one of the reasons fight fans love Ryan. Instead of taking baby steps back after a hard-fought fight, he is returning against a guy with lethal power who doesn’t take a step backward,” said De La Hoya.

“Whoever emerges victorious is immediately in line for a shot against any current world champions. Fans aren’t going to want to miss this one.”

At only 25 years old, “King” Ryan Garcia has skyrocketed to the top of superstardom. He has proven that he is a supreme pay-per-view attraction.

His last fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in April 2023 garnered more than 1.2 million pay-per-view buys. The headliner generated a $22.8 million gate at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, making it the top five best gates in Nevada boxing history.

Knockouts

One of the most dynamic and exciting boxers fighting today, his fast-paced style, killer left hook, and lengthy roster of knockouts have impressed boxing fans for years.

He has held the WBC interim lightweight title, quickly dispatching top contenders such as Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell.

“King Ry” also holds a victory over Emmanuel Tagoe. Garcia scored a unanimous decision over his rival at the Alamodome in San Antonio last year.

The Golden Boy star wants to put on a show and dispatch his next opponent before moving to more significant tests.

“Let’s go! I am so excited to announce that I will be fighting Oscar Duarte on December 2,” said Garcia. “I’m back and feeling better and stronger than before.

“I wanted Duarte for me and the fans. He’s tough, and I’m ready to give people another show at my best weight again.

“Say whatever you want about Ryan Garcia, but I will always give the fans what they want. Love you. See you December 2 on DAZN. Location and ticketing will be announced soon.”

Garcia vs Duarte

His opponent, “La Migraña,” has become a boogeyman contender in the lightweight division. He holds hunter-killer instincts and defensive skills to match.

Unafraid to go in the pocket with any fighter, Duarte is a resilient bull who has been knocking fighters’ heads off one by one.

His sole loss was in 2019 against Adrian Estrella, which he has avenged with a string of eleven straight knockout victories, the last three including the rugged D’Angelo Keyes, the tough Alex Martin, and veteran Javier Franco.

The powerful Duarte became a professional in 2013. He also has incredible Mexican star power behind him, with award-winning actor, model, and television host Gabriel Soto co-managing his career along with Cancun Boxing.

“I feel thrilled and enthusiastic now that this fight against Ryan Garcia has been finalized. This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Duarte.

“I want to thank Golden Boy for giving me this great opportunity.

“I am very grateful for the support of my entire team. Everyone can expect the very best version of Oscar Duarte. I am ready to win this fight. I will lift the name of Mexico on high.”

More information on the venue, undercard, and tickets will be announced soon. California or Las Vegas could host Garcia’s next fight.

Golden Boy Promotions will stage the fight in association with Cancun Boxing. Garcia vs. Duarte will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.