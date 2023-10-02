Stunned Danny Williams reacting to Ricky Hatton win is comical

In a comical moment resurfacing in a documentary, Danny Williams reacted to the first world title win by compatriot Ricky Hatton.

A recent viewing of ‘Hatton’ brought up a comical moment from the British heavyweight who defeated Mike Tyson.

Former UK champion Williams, who still fights today at 50, was ringside as Hatton fought Kostya Tszyu in 2005 at Manchester Arena.

In a shocking development late on, pre-fight favorite Tszyu pulled out of the fight on his stool. As Hatton celebrated, the camera panned around to ringside.

Standing there with a bemused look on his face was Williams. His reaction to the victory was hilarious as the Tyson conqueror couldn’t believe what had happened.

Video from the Sky documentary ‘Hatton’ – available now on Sky Demand, shows Williams giving a double-take as the fight gets called off.

Hatton is the story of how Ricky rose from the streets of Manchester. He conquered the world before unraveling against Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Williams was the subject of a World Boxing News article last month. It came about as news filtered through that he’d fought for the 88th time as a professional.

Despite turning his half-century and having GoFundMe pages launched to stop him fighting, Williams lost for the 33rd time in his career.

He headed to Estonia, as Europe seems to be the only place he can get a license. But Williams was defeated by Louison Loizou via a four-round decision.

It’s a far cry from his victory over Tyson in 2004. The shocker resulted in a WBC title shot against Vitali Klitschko months later. Klitschko took “The Brixton Bomber” out in eight painful rounds.

Since then, Williams has fought 53 times, losing 30.

Promising to WBN that he would retire on more than one occasion, Williams might not be done yet, and that’s the saddest fact.

In addition, it’s hoped Williams will only be remembered for his one-armed win over the late Mark Potter and his exploits against a faded Mike Tyson.

The ninety-minute film offers extraordinary access to boxing hero Ricky Hatton. The film explores his life in and outside the ring, with honest words from ‘The Hitman,’ his closest friends, family, and peers.

This definitive portrait of a unique, working-class hero and one of the world’s most beloved boxers – Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton. With incredible access to Ricky and unseen archive footage, the documentary charts his journey from the Hattersley estate near Manchester to headlining on the strip in Las Vegas. It is an emotional insight into a brilliant sporting hero.

Earmarked for greatness from the moment he turned professional, Ricky quickly rose to the pinnacle of his sport. Adored by the public, he was a raging force in the ring.

But the eventual pain of defeat would become utterly unbearable. Triumph and pride were replaced by depression, addiction, and shame. His courage was evident, but it hid a darkness that would overwhelm him.

