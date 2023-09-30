Don King wants WBA to hurry up and deal with Nov 4 title request

New Jersey WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Champion Ian Green is a champion in waiting.

The WBA continues to drag its feet in sanctioning the Middleweight Championship set for Saturday, Nov. 4 at Casino Miami Jai Alai. Promoter Don King had previously paired Green with Whitman, MA star Mark DeLuca (30-4, 18 KOs) and the WBA has not yet given the final go ahead for the title fight.

With the fight card a month away, if the WBA doesn’t want to give DeLuca the opportunity, then present the rematch fight to Colombia’s Alexander Castro (12-1, 10 KOs), who fought Green tooth and nail in a crowd pleaser in which Green won a split decision.

Castro returned to the gym and has since returned to the ring on Sept. 1, and scored an impressive victory over Oscar Cuero in Colombia. Castro pounded Cuero for four rounds with devastating shots and Cuero refused to fight after the completion of the fourth round.

Promoter King is all about bringing the best fights to the people and if he can’t pair Green and DeLuca, give them a second helping of Green and Castro.

“Ian Green and Alexander Castro put on a great blistering performance fight and stole the show as the best fight of the night on June,” said Don King. “Bringing the fans excitedly cheering to their feet on several occasions.

” That is what the boxing fans want. So let’s return to glory again WBA President Mendoza and give the boxing fans what they want…a return match.”

WBA…let’s get it on!