WBC urged to rule as Deontay Wilder awaits heavyweight title shot

Deontay Wilder is on course to regain his WBC heavyweight title if rival Tyson Fury continues his pursuit of a potential Francis Ngannou double.

World Boxing Council decision-makers are being urged to make a ruling after it emerged Fury vs Ngannou has a rematch clause.

Fans of boxing, many of whom are less than impressed with the WBC heavyweight champion’s decision not to defend his belt in the second half of 2023, want answers.

Fury vs Ngannou rematch clause

If Tyson Fury loses to Francis Ngannou by some miracle of all miracles, will “The Gypsy King” be forced to give up his title? That’s the question on many lips.

Fury and Ngannou are two of the most fearsome heavyweights in the world – in their code. However, their upcoming fight in October has polarized audiences.

Holding the WBC title in the glamor division is a sacred right of passage to the owner. Therefore, not giving someone in the top fifteen their hard-earned opportunity irks many people.

Freely admitting he’s doing it for the money, Fury will have to face resistance from the WBC if he attempts to meet Ngannou twice.

He is known for his size, reach, and boxing skills. Fury could have been the greatest WBC heavyweight champion of all time. Predictions followed his two victories over the long-reigning former ruler Deontay Wilder.

No chance

However, Fury’s opponents have left much to be desired before and after Wilder. Despite being an excellent defensive fighter and having a knack for avoiding punches, Fury has dominated any trained boxer who stepped into the ring.

This gives Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, absolutely no chance of defeating Fury. That’s despite his incredible punching power.

He has one of the most brutal punches in all combat sports. Ngannou has knocked out many of his opponents with one punch. This is his only shot.

The fight between Fury and Ngannou is a clash of styles. It is difficult to predict if one might punch can land. Fury is the more technical fighter, but Ngannou has the power to end any fight with one punch.

It is sure to be an exciting fight build-up to the event. However, boxing and MMA fans have far different perspectives on what will happen.

If he does manage to land one and Fury goes over, as he has done in the past many times, the WBC will have a ruling to make over what happens next.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

In addition, the scenario between Fury and Ngannou makes the Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC eliminator all the more critical. WBC chiefs face a headache.

Whoever wins that stipulated mandatory will almost certainly be elevated to full champion. That’s if Fury pursues another battle with Ngannou in 2024.

If Ruiz fails to agree terms with Wilder, “The Bronze Bomber” could become a two-time WBC titleholder by default as the current number one in the ratings.

Wilder is still waiting for his shot at regaining the WBC title, with or without Tyson Fury.

