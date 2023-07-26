Eslih Owuso to feature on August 19 at Palladium in Worcester

Hometown favorite Eslih Owuso (9-1, 4 KOs) will provide chief undercard support for the increasingly entertaining “Pandemonium at The Palladium” card on August 19th at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Pandemonium at The Palladium”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com.

Owusu’s lone loss as a professional was in 2022 when he lost a 10-round decision in Copenhagen to undefeated Dane prospect Oliver Meng (8-0) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth Super Welterweight Championship. Owusu, who is the reigning ABF Mid-American middleweight champion, will meet Texas veteran Larry “Slo Mo” Smith.

Owusu will be fighting at home in Worcester for the fourth time. In addition to Denmark, he’s also fought in Ghana and Mexico.

“It is always great to get a hometown fighter on your show,” GCP President Chris Traietti said. “Eslih is a nice up and coming fighter with a good local fan-base. When the opportunity presented itself to get him on the card, we jumped on the chance. This card has a lot of everything from local to international talent. The Palladium is going to be packed on August 19th.”

Undefeated super middleweights Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (8-0, 7 KOs), of Pittsfield (MA), Lynn’s (MA) James “Pitbull” Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs), will go to battle in the eight-round main event for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBA) Americas Super Middleweight Championship.

Undefeated Massachusetts Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Hector “El Gatito” Esnar Bobadilla (9-14-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round, co-featured event for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Atlantic welterweight title.

Other fighters slated to be in action on the “Pandemonium at The Palladium” undercard include another Holyoke boxer, Canadian welterweight Thomas Blumenfeld (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Richard Bernard (1-12-1), Springfield super featherweight Carlos Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Johnny “Cupcakes” Campbell, Springfield super lightweight Calixto Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) vs. “The Outlaw” Ryan Venable (1-12-1), pro-debuting Cuban super welterweight Dany Lafos vs. Jay Gregory (0-7),and New Haven (CT) featherweight Felix Parrilla (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBA. Blumenfeld was a 2020 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, while Lagos earned a bronze medal at the 2021 AIBA Youth Championships.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.