Deontay Wilder beat up by heavyweight champs before break out

Deontay Wilder was once a lowly considered force in the heavyweight division until proving his worth in a world title victory against Bermane Stiverne.

Despite his recording-breaking run of 32 straight knockouts in under four rounds, doubts remained about Wilder.

Stiivernne came along in 2015 with the WBC title in two. Wilder needed that to prove he could hang with the big boys.

He traveled to Europe on a sparring tour before his benchmark victory when Wilder was 15-0 with 15 KOs. This is where former rivals like Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury used information gathered from the whistle-stop against the American.

Deontay Wilder took his licks

While Whyte blew the whistle on knockdowns at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko in 2012, a viral video proved Wilder had a tough time against David Haye.

Klitschko was at the height of his powers at the time. Wilder was an up-and-coming young buck – who soaking wet, weighed about 215 pounds.

Holding a stone and a half advantage over a Wilder in his early 20s, Klitschko reportedly laid the smackdown on the American.

Wilder had experienced similar when sparring with Haye in England a year later. It was all in the learning process for up-and-comers.

In footage available on YouTube, Haye stunned and wobbled Wilder more than once. It was early proof the future ruler was frail and potentially open to being wiped out.

Fury would eventually make this a reality when defeating Wilder twice in the following years.

But knowing his frailties, Wilder regularly trained alongside the best around to his credit. He developed a style to manipulate the possibility of a big-shot landing. Wilder was fully aware of what could happen to him, and it was a wise move on his part.

Building a champion

Those experiences with Klitschko, Haye, and others around that time would have been invaluable. They chiseled Wilder into a champion athlete.

He remains tough to fight against for any significant heavyweight in the sport. Add to that the notion that they could be hammered to the canvas in the blink of an eye by Wilder’s unbelievable power.

Fighting Wilder becomes a very tiring affair for any challenger. They have to stay alert for every second of every round.

Sometimes, this fear can be more exhausting than actually throwing punches.

There hasn’t been a fighter like this in the top division for some time. Not someone who produces this kind of reaction from his foes. The last is ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

We saw Tyson’s vulnerability was eventually himself. “The Baddest Man” imploded on a cocktail of a party lifestyle and lack of training against Buster Douglas.

Unlike the 1980s and 1990s icon, Wilder lives and breathes his role as a title-holder. Therefore, a similar end to Wilder’s reign is doubtful.

However, it could go out with a whimper unless Wilder can land one final dance partner to light up the Pay Per View platform.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is the current target, with Anthony Joshua still on the table if he doesn’t lose to Whyte.

