Connor Coyle faces Joey Bryant on Aug 19 in Biloxi

NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle will make the third defense of his title when he faces Joey Bryant Saturday, August 19 at the Blind Tiger in Biloxi, MS.

Coyle is 19-0 with 8 wins coming by knockout. Representing Derry, Northern Ireland and training out of Pinellas Park, FL, Coyle’s ranked fifth by the World Boxing Association.

On April 29, Coyle successfully defended his NABA belt for a second time by shutting out rugged veteran Christian Rios over ten rounds.

A native of Memphis, TN, Bryant has an impressive 17-1 record. The hard-hitting Bryant’s scored 13 of his victories by knockout.

“I’m excited for this fight and Connor will be sharp against a very hungry fighter in Joey Bryant,” said Coyle’s promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

“Connor has been training extremely hard with (trainer and manager) Jim McLoughlin. This is the biggest fight of Bryant’s career, so we’re expecting a good challenge.”

Coyle-Bryant headlines a card promoted by Rite Hook Promotions, T&K Boxing Promotions and Tri-Star Boxing Promotions.