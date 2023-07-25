Picking the Best Site to Bet on Boxing: What to Look Out For

It’s hard to beat the excitement of watching your favorite boxer go into a long-awaited fight and come out on top – but adding the rush of winning alongside them will definitely do the job. In order to make the most of your bet, though, finding the right bookmaker to place it with is essential. In this article, we’ll take you through what you’ll need to be on the lookout for to achieve this. Whether it be finding trustworthy expert opinions on the betting sites, good reviews, quality bonuses or great customer service, we’ve got you covered.

Listen to the Experts

Especially for beginner betters, this is a very important step to take. When you’re looking at betting sites on your own, it’s easy to get blinded by what looks like a legit, serious front page and mistake a scam site for a good betting site. To avoid this, it’s important to find trustworthy experts to guide you in the direction of the legit bookmakers. For instance, betting.com offer a comparison between the best boxing bookmakers to make things easier for you – and they’re not the only helpful guide site out there for you to explore. Alternatively, you can also read up on expert blogs or go on YouTube for guidance and analyses – which will also give you more information about the boxing world in general to base your bets on.

Read Up on Fellow Gamblers’ Reviews

With all that being said, though, it’s important to remember that the experts don’t always know best, both when it comes to predicting fight results as well as recommending bookmakers. A famous example would be the legendary Tyson v Holyfield fight, in which bookmaker favorite Mike Tyson ended up suffering defeat at the hands of Holyfield in spite of most experts expecting the opposite – putting big sums directly into the pockets of loyal fans who’d believed in and betted on Holyfield’s victory. Just like how fans sometimes zero in on the winner quicker than experts, other betters can also sometimes be trusted to be more honest about bookmakers than guide sites. For this reason, we recommend you also take the time to read up on reviews of the sites you’re considering before placing your bet

Go Where You Get the Best Deal

Once you’ve gained an overview of the sites that can be trusted, don’t make the mistake of just sticking to one no matter what. The reason we say this is that there’s a constant rotation of bonuses, deals and promotions on every site, meaning that one site won’t always give you the biggest advantage. By being flexible and going where the best bonus currently is, you give yourself the best starting point for your bet – potentially allowing yourself to take home a much bigger prize than what you would’ve won without the bonus.

Quality Customer Service When You Need It

Lastly, the importance of great customer service on a betting site should also never be underestimated. You might not give this much thought as long as you’re winning your bets without running into issues getting your winnings – but as soon as any of this changes, you’ll be glad there’s qualified, efficient help available. You can find information on the customer service level both on the betting site itself and by reading reviews. In these, you’ll be able to read if other betters were previously able to get the assistance they needed and were satisfied with the help they received.