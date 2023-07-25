Floyd Mayweather’s Top 3 Performances

What Makes A Great Fighter?

As one of the greatest boxers of all time and one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time, alongside the likes of Pernell Whitaker and Willie Pep, Floyd Mayweather was the last true American star of the sport. One of the oldest sayings in boxing is that a fighter is only as great as his rivals. Muhammad Ali would never have had the fame and recognition he did without fighting simultaneously as fellow greats Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Ken Norton.

Conversely, Larry Holmes might find himself rated a lot higher if he fought in a heavyweight division that wasn’t flat and uneventful for most of the 1980s until the arrival of Mike Tyson. While “Money” Mayweather might not have fought against some of the greatest welterweights of all time, he beat some of the best fighters of his generation without losing himself, and regardless of your opinion of the man, his ability as a fighter is undeniable.

The Boxing King Of Las Vegas

It should come as no surprise that Mayweather is a fan of the expensive lifestyle, and given that he resides in Vegas, it should also come as no shock that he enjoys gambling. In addition, his last 15 fights, from 2006 until his retirement, took place in the Nevada desert. He consistently wagers five-figure sums on sports bets and has been known to play casino games like blackjack in Las Vegas, too, reportedly playing hands of up to $100,000 apiece. However, for a man with a net worth of around half a billion dollars, this sort of blackjack bet doesn’t have the same financial impact as it might for you or me, but he is one of the few boxers who enjoy playing blackjack.

#3 – Mayweather Vs. Corrales – January 2001, Las Vegas

Mayweather fought in Vegas more times throughout his career than in any other city. Back in 2001, he was “Pretty Boy” Floyd, much more of a brash crowd-pleaser with a come forward and aggressive style – Corrales was 33-0 (30 knockouts) coming into this bout, and many thought it would be Floyd’s toughest test. However, “Chico” Corrales was no match for Floyd, hitting the canvas five times and losing every round before the referee stepped in and called a halt to proceedings in the tenth round.

#2 – Mayweather vs. Castillo – December 2002, Las Vegas

Nearly two years after he demolished Corrales, Floyd took on Mexican great Jose Luis Castillo. It is widely considered the most controversial fight of his career, with many proclaiming that he shouldn’t have got the decision from the judges. Such was the vociferous uproar, Mayweather climbed back into the ropes just a few months later for the rematch in December 2002 and thoroughly outboxed the Mexican lightweight to win the WBC title, with the WBC currently ranking him as the greatest lightweight of all time.

Mayweather battled adversity, with dozens of boxing journalists saying he had lost and many fans saying he should have lost his undefeated record. However, he took no chances in the second fight and put on a clinical display to highlight his grit. While some may besmirch his skills and claim he is overrated, this is one of the many fights that displays his elite talent.

#1 – Mayweather vs. Canelo – September 2013, Las Vegas

For many boxing enthusiasts, Canelo is the name and face that picked up the baton and continued to carry the sport internationally. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is one of the greatest Mexican fighters ever and a legitimate five-weight world champion. However, that didn’t help him in September 2013, when Mayweather put on the finest examples of boxing in his career, and the scorecards didn’t reflect the complete masterclass he put on that night.

Operating up at light-middleweight, Mayweather was the noticeably smaller man against the younger, fresher, unbeaten Alvarez. Until Bivol beat Alvarez in 2022, it was his only defeat. Considering what Alvarez went on to achieve in the sport throughout the 2010s and early 2020s, this has to be considered Mayweather’s top performance.