Curiel vs Pennington headlines Sept 7 Golden Boy Fight Night

Hoping to score another phenomenal knockout victory to add to his current stoppage streak, former Mexican Olympian and current NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Brooklyn, New York’s Courtney “BKNY” Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs).

The 10-round main event will be broadcast on Thursday, September 7, live worldwide on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Curiel, a boxer-puncher with hunter instincts will be entering the ring after a jaw-dropping, second round knockout over welterweight gate-keeper Brad Solomon in December 2022. Pennington is coming in with a victory against James Martin last May 2023 and will be looking to rob Curiel’s title and ruin El Cugar’s knockout-streak.

“I am thankful to Golden Boy for scheduling me as the main event,” said Raul Curiel. “I’ll be able to showcase my talent against Courtney Pennington, who I know is tough. I work very hard and I want to challenge the best in the 147-pound division, and I will not be denied!”

In the co-headlining spot, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) will be returning to the ring for redemption in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent. One of the Coachella Valley’s biggest local stars, Flores was last seen in a war that brought the fans to their feet when he faced off against Walter Santibanes this past June in a bout that didn’t go his way.

Hot prospect and fan-favorite Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) who represents the Coachella Valley with his cousin “Gucci Manny” will also be on the card. He will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

More information on the complete undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Curiel vs Pennington go on-sale Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 am PT and are priced at $65, $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.