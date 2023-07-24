Carl Froch’s ’80 thousand at Wembley’ boast has a new challenger

Carl Froch has a new challenger to his selling-out Wembley Stadium spiel, which could overtake his exhausting decade-old boast.

Froch is known for his constant desire to mention that he sold out the arena in front of 80,000 fans. Well, the former champion has another achievement to hammer repeatedly.

“The Cobra” wasted no time stating that he’s recently been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in zero context of what he was discussing.

Froch seems to be fully intent on milking his IBHOF place as much as his 2014 appearance at the National Stadium against George Groves.

Speaking to talkSPORT about Anthony Joshua in an ongoing feud between the Brits, Froch couldn’t help but slip in his newly-appointed accolade. That’s despite no real need to do so.

Adding to his Wembley shout and an MBE, Froch is set for life when it comes to a career on the speech circuit.

Responding to AJ pointing to Froch’s nose when outling how good their former coach Rob McCracken was, the Nottingham man held nothing back.

Carl Froch on Anthony Joshua

“Why’s he being so sensitive? – asked Froch. He’s a big lad. He’s a professional fighter.”

In his following sentence, Froch added in the unwarranted reminder that it could be set to run and run in the same vein as the 80k

“If somebody’s got a bit of constructive criticism, he should take that, especially somebody recently inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“He’s shown a bit of weakness there. He needs to grow up a little bit and grow a pair.”

On their public spat, Froch added: “It’s no personal vendetta against ‘AJ.’ There’s no problem. I want him to succeed and do well.

“It’s good to have a unified, undisputed champion in Britain. Whether it’s Fury or ‘AJ,’ I don’t care. Let’s keep the heavyweight boxing scene alive in Britain.”

AJ’s training methods

During the chat, Froch also criticized Joshua’s stamina. He believes Joshua needs to get into better shape for fights.

“[Joshua’s] still fighting a little bit nervously; in my opinion, he’s a bit gun-shy and not offensive enough.

“He doesn’t throw enough punches and runs out of steam, doesn’t he? He gets tired.

“We saw that against Pulev, he got the win, but he was tired after he went for the stoppage in round three or four.”

Froch then questioned the ex-two-time heavyweight champion’s training methods.

“Maybe he’s not preparing correctly. Maybe he’s not doing the runs or the spars?

“Because no matter how big you are, you can get yourself in shape to do twelve rounds. They used to do fifteen rounds years ago.

“But, the Klitschkos are equally as big, Wladimir and Vitali, and they were good twelve-round fighters.

“Lennox Lewis was a huge twelve-round fighter, so you can’t say it’s because of his size. You’ve got to get yourself in shape and fit.

