Billy Joe Saunders says he was so fat he could charge for pictures

Billy Joe Saunders says he put that much weight on that he could put those images on a paid content channel and make money.

Saunders is back in the gym over two years since his last fight. The Briton is eyeing a comeback but first has a mass of added weight to shed.

The former middleweight and super-middleweight world champion was last seen losing to Canelo Alvarez in May 2021. BJS walked away with a hefty paycheck and was barely seen in public.

Several images emerged while Saunders was on sabbatical, spending his hard-earned cash. Some were doctored, but some showed that Saunders was enjoying the fruits of his labor in excess.

One picture went viral, showing Saunders weighing at least two hundred pounds. For a 168-pound fighter, adding more than two stones to his bulk was a tricky situation to return from.

Therefore, Saunders is willing to target the light-heavyweight division to give him only around 25 pounds to lose.

Billy Joe Saunders drops weight

“Mowing down, moving down these calories, mowing down day by day. I’m going to come back,” said Saunders. “You can hear it first.

“One-time world champion, two-time world champion, three-time world champion. I could maybe go up to light heavy and see who’s there. See what champions are available at light heavy [weight].”

Saunders also joked that he could open a paid content channel where he’s willing to post all the images of him being overweight that the fans didn’t see.

“I’m thinking of starting an OnlyFans for progress to show how fat I was and to show you how skinny I’m getting down to.

“No sex content. Well, who knows, really? Could be? – Not sure.”

Comeback

Of the small percentage of images that leaked of Saunders being overweight, if there are any worse ones than that worthy of Onlyfans, he must have been pushing bridgerweight [224 pounds].

But that’s now behind him. At 33, Saunders knows he has time on his side as friend Tyson Fury did when he shed a load of timber for his 2018 redemption.

Saunders trained side-by-side with Fury after introducing him to Ben Davison. So the Hatfield man knows exactly what it takes to get back in shape.

There’s no doubting his determination as Saunders one hundred percent has the talent to be a world champion again and mimic Fury.

During his reigns at 160 and 168, Saunders was one of the most gifted boxers in those divisions, even when both were stacked with world championship contenders.

Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade, to name a few.

