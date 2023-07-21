Summer Heat 2023 set for August 12th at Mohegan Sun Arena

In front of a jam-packed crowd consisting of fans, family and media at Bobby V’s in Stamford on Tuesday night, Jimmy Burchfield Sr. unveiled the details of “Summer Heat 2023,” an absolutely stacked boxing card taking place on August 12th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Featured at the podium were Stamford pro boxers Chordale ‘The Gift’ Booker and Slawomir Bodhziewicz, as well as a pair of amateur fighters from New Haven, Chad Dawson Jr. and Troyveon Allen.

“August 12 is going to be special, because not only will fans be treated to a great night of professional boxing, but they’ll get a 2-for-1,” stated CES Founder Jimmy Burchfield Sr. “Their ticket will also allow them to attend the ‘Jimmy Burchfield Classic Invitational,’ a USA Boxing sanctioned Amateur showcase that will take place before the pro card on August 12th.”

The pro boxing card will be headlined by newly minted WBC US Super Welterweight champion Booker (19-1, 8 KOs), who won the title at Mohegan Sun Arena in April with a spectacular 4th round knockout.

Booker will be one step closer to a title shot with an impressive victory over Puerto Rico’s Nicolas Hernandez (27-6-3, 12 KOs), especially if undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo vacates his belts after moving up two divisions to challenge undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on September 30th in Las Vegas.

“This is going to be one of my best performances,” exclaimed Booker. “I haven’t been this locked in since 2018. However long it goes, it’s gonna be bad for Nicolas Hernandez. You’re going to see a great performance and a great show. This fight is not going 10.”

The pro card will also feature Hall-of-Famer and former two division champion Jaime ‘The Hurricane’ Clampitt (24-6-2, 7 KOs) and many of the best prospects that New England has to offer, including Anthony ‘ATV’ Velasquez (12-0-1, 11 KOs), Alejandro Paulino (14-0, 12 KOs), Angel Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) and Wilson Mascarenhas (7-1, 2 KOs) in separate bouts.

“All of New England will be represented on the card in competitive match-ups,” said Burchfield Sr. “From top to bottom, this will be one of the best shows of the year.”

Another fighter CES boxing is excited to showcase is Polish prospect Slawomir Bohdziewicz (1-0, 1 KO), who scored a tremendous 3rd round knockout in his debut at Mohegan Sun Arena in April.

“I’m very thankful to Jimmy Burchfield for putting on this event,” said Bohdziewicz. “I know my Polish fans will come out to support me and I will not let them down.”

The event kicks off with “Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Invitational” amateur showcase beginning at 4:30pm. Topping that card will be Ali Feliz, the #1 ranked Heavyweight in the United States. Feliz is from a fighting family: his father, Fernely Feliz, was a heavyweight puncher who retired with a record of 23-9 with 16 KOs and fought the likes of former heavyweight champions Oleg Maskaev and ‘The Quiet Man’ John Ruiz. Ali’s brother, Fernely Feliz Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) is a power punching heavyweight who will also see action on the undercard of the pro show.

The Invitational will also feature Chad Dawson Jr., son of former 2-time light heavyweight champion ‘Bad’ Chad Dawson, and Troyveon Allen, a 22-year-old who won the Western New England Golden Gloves at 132lbs this February.

“My Dad stepped down, so now I’m here to take his place and have fun,” joked Dawson Jr. to the delight of the crowd. “Fun destruction!”.

Join us at Mohegan Sun Arena for a fantastic night of boxing. Tickets for this event are priced at $46, $66, $140 and $165. Tickets are quickly selling out, so fans are encouraged to buy them at CESfights.com, Ticketmaster or at the Mohegan Sun box office.

Doors open at 4pm, with the first amateur bout starting at 4:30pm and the pro card beginning at 6:30pm.