Top Rank signs Olympic champion heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov

Undefeated heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound southpaw wrecking ball, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist will make his Top Rank debut in an eight-rounder Saturday, Aug. 26, on the ESPN-televised undercard of the Jared Anderson-Andriy Rudenko heavyweight showdown at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Jalolov’s opponent will be announced shortly.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my career and to present my boxing skills to boxing fans worldwide,” Jalolov said. “Top Rank is one of the elite boxing promoters, and I look forward to a prosperous relationship.”

“Bakhodir Jalolov is one of the finest heavyweight talents in boxing today,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “His tremendous amateur credentials speak for themselves, and as a professional, he has proven to be equally devastating. I truly believe he will be a heavyweight champion one day.”

“Our team is looking forward to working together with our new partner in Top Rank,” said Vadim Kornilov, Jalolov’s manager. “We are very confident and aligned in our plans and goals on taking Bakhodir to the world championship level.”

Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) represented Uzbekistan at the 2016 Olympics, losing to eventual silver medalist Joe Joyce before turning pro in May 2018 with a third-round TKO over Hugo Trujillo. He scored three additional knockout wins that year, all within four rounds. Following a pair of knockout wins in 2019, he stopped Wilfrido Leal in December 2020 and returned to Uzbekistan in April 2021 to knock out Kristaps Zutis in only two rounds.

Jalolov re-joined the amateur ranks later that summer and captured Olympic gold, besting current Top Rank stablemate Richard Torrez Jr. in the championship match. He continued his remarkable amateur run in May with a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Jalolov comes back to the paid ranks following his fourth-round TKO over Curtis Harper last November.