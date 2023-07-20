Super’ Steve Martin faces Bazargur Jugder on July 21

July 21st sees the eagerly anticipated return of ‘Super’ Steve Martin – the exciting Maltese Welterweight is back fighting on home soil after serving his four year ban.

In what will be a joint venture between Prize Boxing Promotions and the Vaughan Group, popular Christian ‘Coqqos’ Schembri will also feature as the co-main event on the night.

Martin, who has picked up 16 wins during his career, will square off against Mongolia’s Bazargur Jugder – a durable opponent who has racked up 28 bouts in just three years.

‘Super’ Steve will be looking to utilize his quick hand speed and become the first man to stop Bazargur within the distance.

Christian Schembri (22-9-1), who is fighting for the first time since his disputed draw for the national Middleweight title, had this to say about his upcoming contest with unbeaten Michal Chludil: “I can’t wait to get back in that ring.

“It has been a stop-start few months, having to deal with breaks in my camp and a cancelled fight due to a staph infection I had to have surgically removed. Thankfully I could return to training after a handful of days, which left me enough time to prepare for this fight. I’m really excited for this one, as I know Chludil is going to come and give it his all, so I have to be on the ball from the first round. God willing, I’ll have my hands raised in victory.”

The card, which promises to provide entertaining fights, will feature nine professional bouts with a mix of rising stars from Malta and the United Kingdom.

Scheduled to appear are unbeaten prospects such as Theon Camilleri (7-0), Lydon Chircop (5-0), Mason Dickson (2-0), and Steven Ferguson (1-0) amongst others.

The event will take place at an open-air venue in Hamrun, capitalising on the great Maltese climate. Should you wish to buy tickets, then they are available on +356 7931 1928 with VIP seats at €50 and regular at €25. The show will be broadcast in full on Fightzone.tv, but with a delayed broadcast of August 12th.