Skip to content
Home » Louis Lopez talks facing Benjamin Lamptey this Friday night

Louis Lopez talks facing Benjamin Lamptey this Friday night

Carlos Baeza

Thompson Boxing’s “One Last Time” card will be headlined by local fan favorite, Corona, California’s very own Louis Lopez (13-2-1, 4 KOs), as he faces Benjamin Lamptey (13-11-9, 2 KOs) in a scheduled 8-round welterweight bout.

This will be Thompson Boxing’s final show after 23-years of promoting shows in Southern California.

“One Last Time” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, July 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:45 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

George Acosta (15-1, 2 KOs) will square off against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-11-6, 7 KOs) in an 8-round super featherweight co-main.

Here is what Lopez had to say about is recent training camp, his matchup with Lamptey, fighting for the last time on a Thompson card, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I just wrapped up a great training camp and I’m feeling well prepared to go the distance if the fight goes into deep water. I’ve been working on some minor changes to my game that I believe will make a difference in my performance. I’ll be focusing on fighting from a distance in this fight.”

On his matchup with Benjamin Lamptey:

“Lamptey has been in the ring with some good fighters, so I’m not taking him lightly. All his losses have come against undefeated fighters. I know he’s going to use all he experience to make this fight difficult. I’m confident I’ll be able to out box him and get the victory.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I want to get back in the win column and start another winning streak. I’ve learned a lot since my last fight, where I came up short. I know a win here will get my back on track to landing a big fight.”

On fighting in main event on Thompson’s final show:

“It’s going to be a very emotional day for everyone fighting on the card, me included. The Thompson Boxing family has been close to all of us who have been fighting on their shows. I want to thank everyone at Thompson Boxing for giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams. I will have a lot of family and friends in attendance and I’m going to leave everything in the ring.”