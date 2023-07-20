Louis Lopez talks facing Benjamin Lamptey this Friday night

Thompson Boxing’s “One Last Time” card will be headlined by local fan favorite, Corona, California’s very own Louis Lopez (13-2-1, 4 KOs), as he faces Benjamin Lamptey (13-11-9, 2 KOs) in a scheduled 8-round welterweight bout.

This will be Thompson Boxing’s final show after 23-years of promoting shows in Southern California.

“One Last Time” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, July 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:45 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

George Acosta (15-1, 2 KOs) will square off against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-11-6, 7 KOs) in an 8-round super featherweight co-main.

Here is what Lopez had to say about is recent training camp, his matchup with Lamptey, fighting for the last time on a Thompson card, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I just wrapped up a great training camp and I’m feeling well prepared to go the distance if the fight goes into deep water. I’ve been working on some minor changes to my game that I believe will make a difference in my performance. I’ll be focusing on fighting from a distance in this fight.”

On his matchup with Benjamin Lamptey:

“Lamptey has been in the ring with some good fighters, so I’m not taking him lightly. All his losses have come against undefeated fighters. I know he’s going to use all he experience to make this fight difficult. I’m confident I’ll be able to out box him and get the victory.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I want to get back in the win column and start another winning streak. I’ve learned a lot since my last fight, where I came up short. I know a win here will get my back on track to landing a big fight.”

On fighting in main event on Thompson’s final show:

“It’s going to be a very emotional day for everyone fighting on the card, me included. The Thompson Boxing family has been close to all of us who have been fighting on their shows. I want to thank everyone at Thompson Boxing for giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams. I will have a lot of family and friends in attendance and I’m going to leave everything in the ring.”