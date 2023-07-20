Jermaine Franklin back in the win column following AJ loss

Salita Promotions promoted fighters Joseph Hicks, Joshua Pagan and Jermaine Franklin, made it a successful hat-trick this past Saturday as all three were victorious in their respective showdowns that took place at Masonic Temple in Detroit.

Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Hicks (8-0, 5 KOs) continued to show the elite boxing skill that once had him set to captain the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2020 summer games, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the proceedings, in dispatching veteran Ramses Agaton via a six-round unanimous decision (60-54 three times). The 29-year-old owns four victories in 2023 and hopes to continue his uptick in competition.

“I love that I’m staying busy,” said Hicks. “These are the kind of fights that help me grow and develop into a world champion. I felt really comfortable in the ring and was able to take my work from the gym and implement it into the fight. I’m coming to make big noise in the middleweight division.”

Also picking up his fourth victory of 2023 was Pagan (8-0, 4 KOs), who made quick work of Gabriel Smith, stopping him in round one. The 23-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan has now delivered back-to-back knockouts after his last outing saw him earn a career-best victory via a third-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Ronnell Burnett.

“It felt great being back in the ring, especially after being a part of Jake Paul’s camp and learning so much,” said Pagan. “I wish I had more rounds to show more, but it was a great experience nonetheless. I’m very excited to bring my experience and what I learned to the ring into my next fight.”

The 29-year-old heavyweight Franklin (22-2, 14 KOs) got back into the win column with a dominant unanimous decision (100-90 twice, 99-91) over the previously unbeaten Isaac Munoz Gutierrez after 10 rounds of action. A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Franklin had come off of close decision losses to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and top contender Dillian Whyte in his last two outings, and will now look to catapult right back into challenge the heavyweight cream of the crop.

Expect to see these Michigan-based fighters continue their upward trajectories in the near future as Salita Promotions stays on its course to help the state’s best talents reach the highest levels of the sport.

“Three of the best American prospects and contenders had an impressive showing and showed why they all have world title aspirations,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Big time boxing is back in Detroit and it’s a matter of time before boxing fans in the U.S. and around the world see Pagan, Hicks and once again, top American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin, in significant fights.”