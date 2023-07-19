Deontay Wilder’s young nephew tells Andy Ruiz ‘he won’t wake up’

Deontay Wilder is so confident of knocking out Andy Ruiz Jr. that he’s allowing his young family members to fire out the warnings.

Wilder and Ruiz are about to agree on the most significant heavyweight fight of the year as the rest of the division stalls with also-ran events.

Each day that passes, there comes another jab from either side, pointing to discussions going on behind closed doors that will eventually prove fruitful.

The arguments have reached fever pitch this week as even Wilder’s nephew said Ruiz was going to sleep and not going to wake up.

The verbal exchanges between Wilder and Ruiz Jr. keep coming. That only means one thing for boxing fans.

First, it was Ruiz who aired his views on another day of training from the gym he built with his Anthony Joshua purses.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr.

“What do you mean I’m scared? – I ain’t scared of nobody. The only person I’m scared of is the man up above,” said Ruiz to Wilder.

“You want to talk about money, about respect, and how you’re going to blow [splatter] my brains out. Boy, you’re going to have diarrhea before you step into that ring!”

Taking to his social media, Wilder sat with his young family member and went through how scared Ruiz was before issuing the threat of eternal snoozing.

“The Bronze Bomber,” asked his nephew, who must have been between eight and ten years old, “What’s going to happen to Ruiz when I hit him and he goes to sleep?”

“He won’t wake up,” said the youngster nonchalantly.

Death threats

Wilder added: “We don’t keep having to do this back and forth, you know that, right? – “I think you are stalling a little bit, but ey put that [pen to paper].”

Before that stark warning, Wilder had issued another death threat [brains splattered] that Ruiz had to laugh off. Boxers dying, however, should be a far more serious matter, even when trying to sell a fight.

“[You’re] talking about that I’m fat. I got short arms, but then I’m fast. That’s what everybody thinks. That’s what everybody says until they meet me inside the ring.

“[Well], guess what? — This f****** fat chubby kid is about a hummer your f****** a** down. Let’s get it, baby. Come on!”

Initially, Wilder had warned Ruiz: “Do what you do, bro. You got a lot of weight to lose, man. You can talk that talk. But only a few walk the walk.

“You know what I mean? So if you want to see what a knockout feels like, get your brain splattered. Holla at me, bro. I’m not far.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.