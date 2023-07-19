AI fabricates Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner suspension story

The use of Artificial Intelligence in sports took a turn this week when a story regarding Floyd Mayweather fighting Adrien Broner got completely fabricated.

After Boxrec showed Broner was suspended indefinitely from the sport by the Florido Athletic Commission, World Boxing News approached Don King’s media team.

Nothing came back regarding the flag placed on Broner’s Boxrec statistics.

Therefore, a quick search with an AI-initiated algorithm regarding the occurrence bred a surprising response.

When asked if the FAC suspended Adrien Broner, AI made up a story all on its own as if it was gospel.

Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner

“Yes, Adrien Broner is suspended by the Florida Athletic Commission indefinitely,” said AI before revealing the details of a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Broner last month.

“The suspension was handed down on June 20, 2023, after Broner was involved in an altercation with fans following his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather in Miami.

“Broner was accused of punching a fan and threatening others with a gun. The commission also cited Broner’s history of making racially insensitive comments.”

AI must have found the racially motivated comments from an old Broner and Carlos Molina story. At the time, in 2014, Broner did get suspended by the WBC.

However, no current suspension has come from any official source.

Broner ‘suspension’

Nonetheless, AI persisted that Broner had to look elsewhere to be sanctioned for a future fight.

“Broner can apply for a license in another state, but it is unlikely that he will be granted one.

“The New York State Athletic Commission, for example, has a policy of not granting licenses to boxers suspended in other jurisdictions.

“It is unclear when or if Broner will be able to fight again. He has not fought since the Mayweather exhibition, and his career is in limbo.”

The fictitious story proves AI’s dangers. It also highlights that using it for anything factual, especially in its infancy, is premature.

Broner last fought in April, making his return from a two-year absence. He scored his second straight victory when defeating Bill Hutchinson.

“The Problem” is in line for a world title shot once he fully blows off the cobwebs. Regis Prograis, the WBC champion, has been mentioned as a possible opponent.

As of now, the Boxrec suspension note on Broner’s record remains unexplained. Despite Hutchinson losing the bout, his Boxrec page is clean of any such suspension.

