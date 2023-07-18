Ty Tomlin discusses Abdel Sauceda clash ahead of return

Lightweight prospect, Ty “Short Fuse” Tomlin (14-1, 9 KOs) is ready to get back into the ring this Saturday, July 22, 2023, as he wraps up training camp for his upcoming fight against Abdel Sauceda (11-3, 7 KOs).

The scheduled 8-round bout, promoted by Misfits Boxing in association with DiBella Entertainment, will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, just outside of Tomlin’s hometown of Cheatham County.

Here is what Tomlin had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Sauceda, fighting at home, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I had a great camp, and everything is coming together. I feel like every part of my game is improving especially my ability to box from a distance. I’m using my feet more and I’m taking less hits in sparring. I’m in great shape and ready to put on a show for the fans.”

On his upcoming matchup against Sauceda:

“I feel confident that I’ll be able to be successful against Sauceda and showcase everything I’ve been working on in the gym. He’s coming off a couple of losses so I’m expecting him to come into the ring with nothing to lose. I’m prepared to go the distance if need be, but my thoughts are on ending the fight by knockout. Either way, I’m coming to win.”

On fighting in Nashville:

“I will have a lot of fans coming out to support me since I live just outside of Nashville. Cheatham County will be deep in the audience. Fighting at home is something I look forward to because of all the fans that come out to see me fight. I’m ready to bring home a victory for all my family, friends and fans that will be in attendance.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A victory will give me the confidence needed to take my career to the next level. Right now, I’m working my way back to getting into a big fight. My promoter Lou DiBella is planning something big for me. I just need to put together a few wins to get back on track. A win against Sauceda will keep the momentum going.”

Tickets priced $40 (Balcony), $60 (Prefered), $100 (Floor) and $200 (Ringside) are on sale now and can be purchased online by using the code “TOMLIN” at ticketmaster.com.

The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave. N, Nashville TN 37201.