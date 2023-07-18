Tony Bellew fails to gain ranking for potential bridgerweight title shot

The World Boxing Council has not listed former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew doubting his bid to undertake a two-weight title opportunity.

Bellew stated he was considering making a sensational comeback to boxing against a knockout machine currently holding the WBC bridgerweight title. They would have granted Bellew’s wishes if he had formally asked the WBC.

However, the Liverpool man’s lack of appearance in the latest rankings indicates that the move will not be forthcoming.

Lukaz Rozanski had been targeted by “The Bomber” despite knocking out heavyweight Alen Babic in one round last April. The pair contested the newest member of the WBC championships after the sanctioning body added an eighteenth in 2021.

The rugged Pole has 14 stoppages from 15 victories and strikes fear through many contenders at the weight. However, Bellew is not one of them.

Former WBC champion Bellew turned boxing pundit wanted the smoke and saw Rozanski as an easy path to becoming a multi-division ruler. Bellew previously ruled as cruiserweight champion between 2016 and 2017.

Despite retiring almost five years ago, Bellew believed his time to make a return and claim further glory was ripe.

Tony Bellew comeback

“[Rozanski is] someone I think I could beat. I’m not going to lie, I’m forty years of age, and I don’t know [if I should make a comeback],” Bellew told talkSPORT.

“Getting ready [filming] for Creed III [movie] last year, I got in really good shape. I ended up seeing a set of abs that I hadn’t seen in the best part of a decade, and I thought, ‘Why not.’

“To be totally honest, I couldn’t make cruiserweight again safely. I’m straight up to the point, but I could make bridgerweight nice and comfortable. If I’m being honest, I think I’d absolutely pulverize him [Rozanski].

“I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. I’d have to go back to the gym for a little bit and spend some time there. Have I still got it? I don’t know. I’m not completely out of shape, I’ve always stayed in some type, but I don’t know.”

He added: “I don’t listen to dreamers. I’m just a kid from Liverpool, and the thought of becoming a two-weight world champion. I’d probably be the oldest UK champion that I can remember would be a feat that would be great.

“I know my body can get through a camp, and I know I can do it.”

Five-year absence

On his last fight and after being out for five years, Bellew added: “I lost to arguably the greatest cruiserweight ever, and that was the last time I got into the ring. Could I beat him? Absolutely not, no.

“What would I be coming back for? To be a world champion. There’s nothing else worth coming back for.”

The WBC has a strong relationship with Bellew, meaning any serious request on his behalf would be looked at with favor. There’s also the fact that bridgerweight has struggled to capture the imagination of the fans since its inception.

Adding Bellew into the mix would be a shot in the arm for the 224-pound weight class. The division would be given an unprecedented spotlight if he could pull off a shock.

Judging by the new top 28, Bellew will not be considered for a shot at the title.

WBC Bridgerweight Rankings – July 2023

1 Kevin Lerena South Africa SILVER

2 Ryad Merhy Belgium

3 Adam Balski Poland

4 Felix Parada Cuba

5 Alfonso Lopez US NABF

6 Alen Babic Croatia

7 Senad Gashi Germany

8 Bilal Laggoune Belgium

9 Petar Milas Croatia

10 Kris Terzievski Australia

11 Oleksandr Teslenko Ukraine *CBP/P

12 Junior Anthony Wright US)

13 Andrej Pesic Serbia

14 Carlouse Welch US

15 Keaton Gomes South Africa *CBP/P

16 Alexander Nedbei Switzerland CISBB

17 Milosav Savic Serbia MEDITERRANEAN

18 Alexis Barriere Canada

19 Lukas Fajk Czech Republic

20 Mihai Nistor Romania

21 Harsh Gill India

22 Muhamad Farkhan Malaysia ABCO

23 Elvis Garcia Mexico/US

24 German Garcia Mexico

25 Vaclav Pejsar Czech Republic

26 Alexandru Jur Romania

27 Isaac Muñoz Mexico

28 Taimoor Khan Pakistan

