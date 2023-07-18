Deontay Wilder’s brother Marsellos trains amid Tommy Fury rumors

Deontay Wilder’s brother Marsellos is back training as lightbulbs surface that the cruiserweight could fight Tommy Fury in 2023.

Wilder and Fury have been linked to facing each other for three years. The feud comes after Fury’s scathing assessment of Deontay Wilder following his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in 2020.

Fury’s rant about his brother’s victory opened the door for a massive UK clash with Marsellos Wilder two years ago. However, Marsellos lost his comeback.

It was a second successive defeat for the Tuscaloosa native. The rumors then died with his career prospects.

But World Boxing News can confirm Marsellos is back in the gym and looking for a ring return. If the 5-3 boxer can get a win under his belt, the Fury possibility reopens.

As the Love Island star is now more of a YouTuber boxer than a professional, Marsellos Wilder represents a big angle for another Fury vs Wilder battle.

Deontay Wilder criticism

Tommy was livid when Wilder suggested Tyson cheated in their world heavyweight title battle, which left the American damaged and beaten in seven rounds.

The Las Vegas event, which Tommy attended with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, is now a notorious stain on the career of Deontay. Tyson followed that up with another win in a Fight of the Year knockout in 2021.

However, it was the first fight that hit a nerve with Tommy. The younger sibling of Fury didn’t hold back when airing his views on Wilder’s accusations.

“As a champion and role model, you should admit you’ve been beaten twice by a better man and brush yourself off and come again,” Fury told Press Box PR.

“All of these excuses he’s coming up with are bad to hear. He’s not a good sportsman. Just coming up with anything he can think of.

“He’s saying his team has spiked his water – all sorts of stuff. It’s ludicrous stuff that you don’t say as a sportsman.

“As an athlete, you just take on the chin and get on with it. I think Wilder’s in a really low, low state because he had a big ego. Everyone around him had big egos.”

Tommy Fury vs Marsellos Wilder

If anything, Marsellos was even more vocal than Deontay in pushing the theory that Tyson used underhand tactics to beat his former champion brother.

Marsellos is currently 5-3 as a cruiserweight but has struggled to get his career going. He lost on Deontay’s undercard in his rematch win over Luis Ortiz. It was live on Showtime and a high-profile knockout defeat to Dusting Long.

Wiped out in four rounds, Marsellos did not look good. Therefore, a move down or even dropping a few pounds for a catchweight clash with Tommy is a definite possibility.

Fury is predominantly a light-heavyweight but has moved up to be in the mix for the bigger-name YouTubers.

Scaling 187 pounds as recently as 2019, Marsellos would have no problem meeting Fury in the middle if he had to. That’s if a sound offer comes from promoter Frank Warren.

Marsellos would certainly be receptive to a nice paycheck from Warren with his career stalling without a win in four years. The Hall of Famer could massively build the fight in the UK using the Fury vs. Wilder angle.

Alternatively, Fury vs Wilder Mark II could be a good addition to the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou undercard.

